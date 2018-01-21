We have updated our Privacy Policy Please take a moment to review it. By continuing to use this site, you agree to the terms of our updated Privacy Policy.

21st Birthday

21st Birthday

Detective Lindsay Boxer vows to protect a young woman from a serial killer long enough to see her twenty-first birthday. When young wife and mother…

The 20th Victim

The 20th Victim

Sergeant Lindsay Boxer tackles an ambitious case that spans San Francisco, L.A., and Chicago in this pulse-pounding thriller of "smart characters" and "shocking twists" (Lisa…

The 19th Christmas

The 19th Christmas

In this #1 New York Times bestseller, the Women's Murder Club gets ready for a quiet Christmas -- until a mysterious killer decides to terrorize…

The 18th Abduction

The 18th Abduction

Detective Lindsay Boxer's investigation into the disappearance of three teachers escalates from missing persons to murder in this "shocking" Women's Murder Club thriller (Lisa Gardner,…

The 17th Suspect

The 17th Suspect

In this #1 NYT bestseller, Sergeant Lindsay Boxer puts her life on the line to protect San Francisco from a shrewd and unpredictable killer.When a…

The Medical Examiner

The Medical Examiner

In James Patterson's #1 New York Times bestseller, the Women's Murder Club tracks down two bodies at the morgue-but one of them is still breathing…

16th Seduction

16th Seduction

Still recovering from her husband's betrayal, Detective Lindsay Boxer faces a series of heart-stopping crimes and a deadly conspiracy that threatens to destroy San Francisco.Fifteen…

15th Affair

15th Affair

When an alluring blonde with ties to the CIA disappears from a murder scene, Detective Lindsay Boxer turns to the Women's Murder Club to help…

14th Deadly Sin

14th Deadly Sin

With San Francisco under siege and every cop a suspect, the Women's Murder Club must risk their lives to save the city-and each other. With…

Unlucky 13

Unlucky 13

The Women's Murder Club is stalked by a killer with nothing to lose. San Francisco Detective Lindsay Boxer is loving her life as a new…

12th of Never

12th of Never

It's finally time! Detective Lindsay Boxer is in labor-while two killers are on the loose.Lindsay Boxer's beautiful baby is born! But after only a week…

11th Hour

11th Hour

Your best friend . . . or a vicious killer? You won't know until the 11th Hour.Lindsay Boxer is pregnant at last! But her work…

10th Anniversary

10th Anniversary

Secrets. Lies. Murder. In this pulse-pounding Women's Murder Club novel, mysteries and lives unravel.Detective Lindsay Boxer's long-awaited wedding celebration becomes a distant memory when she…

The 9th Judgment

The 9th Judgment

The Women's Murder Club takes on two deranged killers, but Detective Lindsay Boxer begins to wonder if the mysterious case is also breaking apart her…

The 8th Confession

The 8th Confession

Join the Women's Murder Club on an exhilarating thrill ride as love and murder test their friendships like never before.Someone is killing the richest people…

7th Heaven

7th Heaven

Discover the Women's Murder Club's most terrifying case ever in this New York Times bestseller. As a terrible series of fires blazes through California, the…

6th Target, The

6th Target, The

When a horrifying attack leaves one of the Women's Murder Club struggling for her life, the others fight to keep a madman behind bars before…

The 5th Horseman

The 5th Horseman

Dare to face the most terrifying heights of suspense. From hospital murders to explosive court battles, the Women's Murder Club takes on their most harrowing…

4th of July

4th of July

The world's bestselling detective series has never been more suspenseful. Trapped in deadly showdowns, courtroom trials, and dangerous secrets, the Women's Murder Club must fight…

3rd Degree

3rd Degree

In James Patterson's shockingly suspenseful #1 New York Times bestseller, one member of the Women's Murder Club is hiding a secret so dangerous that it…

2nd Chance

2nd Chance

The Women's Murder Club returns for another thrilling crime investigation. Will their skills be enough to take down a brutal madman?A brutal madman sprays bullets…

1st to Die

1st to Die

Four crime-solving friends face off against a killer in San Francisco in the Women's Murder Club novel that started James Patterson's thrilling series.Each one holds…

