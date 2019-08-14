3 Binge-Worthy Mystery Books by Noah Hawley to Read Right Now

The TV adaptation of Fargo follows several interconnected storylines of average people and small-town law enforcement tangling with organized crime across the decades in the midwest. The series boasts a strong sense of place, idiosyncratic humor, and bold storytelling. Many of the scenes may seem random in the moment, but the inevitable payoff is always worth it.

Before the Fall is set on the east coast rather than the midwest, but the setting is fully realized, and the novel has the same straightforward, serious tone cut through with moments of irony and dark humor. The story centers on Scott Burroughs, who survives a private plane crash, along with a four-year-old boy, and the media storm that follows as Scott struggles to figure out what happened. Was the crash a fluke, an accident, or is something more sinister at play? Flashbacks and asides are well-written, fascinating, and sometimes a little puzzling, but their significance becomes obvious as you get deeper into the story. Hawley takes his time describing the visceral moments of the plane crash, survival, and fallout, which will remind readers of some of the more intense moments in Fargo. If you like the way events escalate dramatically in the TV show, you'll be glued to the pages of Before the Fall.