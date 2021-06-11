Why Cozy Mysteries and Recipes Are the Perfect Mix

You read cozy mystery books because you’re looking for a thrilling mystery story that’s also very comforting. You know what else is comforting? Delicious recipes. So when you think about it, there’s really nothing that makes more sense than a comforting cozy mystery and comfort food. That’s probably why so many cozy mystery authors include food in their stories. And some of the best cozy mystery stories take it a step further and include entire recipes. Here are some of the best cozy mystery titles that include lots of tasty recipes. Prepare yourself for some incredible food and lots of page-turners.

Chocolate Chip Cookie Murder Joanne Fluke's Chocolate Chip Cookie Murder is the first book in the cozy mystery series starring baker Hannah Swensen. She's not just any baker. She runs Minnesota's most popular bakery, and her Chocolate Chip Crunchie cookies are famous. So when delivery man Ron LaSalle is found murdered behind the bakery with those very chocolate chip cookies scattered around him, Hannah finds herself in a very complicated situation. This murder certainly leaves a bad taste in Hannah's mouth. Related: Where to Start With Joanna Fluke

The Quiche of Death The Quiche of Death is the first book in M.C. Beaton's much-loved Agatha Raisin series. This first book sees Agatha leaving her high-profile PR job and her flat in London to move to the quiet village of Carsely. She soon becomes bored with the quiet life, however. So she enters a local baking contest, and she's absolutely certain she'll take home the prize for her excellent quiche. Too bad the judge falls over dead after tasting her entry. Uh oh. Related: Where to Start With M.C. Beaton's Agatha Raisin Series

Arsenic and Adobo Arsenic and Adobo is a brand new cozy mystery with delicious recipes and, of course, murder. After a particularly ugly breakup, Lila Macapagal moves back home to help save her Tita Rosie's failing restaurant. Of course, her ex-boyfriend (who also happens to be a notoriously difficult critic) shows up at the restaurant. And of course, he confronts Lila. But who could have known he would have dropped dead only moments after their confrontation? Certainly not Lila, even though now everyone suspects her of murder. Related: Mia P. Manansala on the Perfect Recipe for a Cozy Mystery

Uninvited Corpse The The Uninvited Corpse is the first book in Debra Sennefelder's Food Blogger cozy mystery series, so you know there are going to be plenty of recipes in these books. In this first book, food blogger Hope Early attends a spring garden tour in the small but charming town of Jefferson, Connecticut. There, she stumbles upon the bloody body of real estate agent Peaches McCoy. The main suspect in this murder? Peaches' real estate rival Claire Dixon, who also happens to be Hope's older sister.

Death by Darjeeling Looking for delicious tea shop-inspired recipes to try out while you hunt a murderer? Try Laura Childs' Tea Shop Mystery series, starting with Death by Darjeeling. Theodosia Browning, the owner of Charleston's beloved Indigo Tea Shop, is catering the annual Historic Homes Garden Party. She's happily serving teas and blackberry scones to the party's 200 grateful guests, and everything's going great. Until one of the party guests drops dead. Was Theodosia's tea poisoned? And can she find the killer before her reputation is destroyed for good? Related: Which of Laura Childs Mysteries Should You Start With First?

Aunty Lee's Delights In Aunty Lee's Delights by Ovidia Yu, Rosie Lee decides to open up her own restaurant after the death of her husband. The restaurant, Aunty Lee's Delights, features incredible Singaporean food (and yes, many of the recipes from the restaurant are here in this book). But when one of her wealthy guests fails to show up at a special dinner party, Aunty Lee uses her connections within the community to uncover what happened.

