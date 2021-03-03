Which Laura Childs Cozy Mystery Should You Read First?

Laura Childs is a bestselling cozy mystery writer with over 40 mystery novels under her belt. She’s written three popular mystery series: The Tea Shop mysteries are set in Charleston and star Theodosia Browning, tea shop owner and amateur sleuth. The Scrapbooking Mysteries are set in New Orleans and have more of a mystery suspense feel. The Cackleberry Mysteries star three middle-aged women who own a cafe in a small Midwestern town. If all these books sound delightful, and you’re not sure where to start, never fear: here are the ten best books to introduce you to the worlds of Laura Childs’ cozy mysteries.

Walmart Death by Darjeeling Death by Darjeeling, the first book in the Tea Shop Mysteries, introduces readers to the indomitable Theodosia Browning, lover of a good brew and owner of Charleston's famous Indigo Tea Shop. She's thrilled to be catering the annual historic homes garden party, serving up her best tea to happy guests. That is until one of those guests is found dead with a teacup in his hands, and it's up to Theo to find his killer and save her reputation.

Walmart Gunpowder Green Murder rocks Charleston's high society in this cozy mystery featuring tea shop owner Theodosia Browning. Theo is eagerly anticipating the unveiling of her newest tea blend, Gunpowder Green, at the annual yacht race. But before admiring customers can sample her latest masterpiece, the antique gun that signals the end of the race turns into a murder weapon. One of Charleston's elite is dead, and Theo is determined to figure out who killed him.

Walmart Shades of Earl Grey Theo is throughly enjoying finally being invited to a party that she doesn't have to cater herself, the engagement party of one of Charleston society's hottest young couples. But then the groom meets with a sudden accident, and the bride's antique wedding ring—a family heirloom—goes missing. Theo is sure something foul is at work, but when the authorities ignore her warnings, she takes it upon herself to get to the bottom of the mystery.

Walmart Chamomile Mourning Tea shop owner Theo is in her element at Charleston's annual Spoleto festival, a multi-day of celebration of music, art, and dancing. She's serving up tea and cakes at the Poet's Tea when an auction house owner suddenly falls from the balcony. As usual, Theo's investigation into her death leads her into some murky waters, this time involving art forgery and fraud.

Walmart Blood Orange Brewing In Blood Orange Brewing, a big opportunity turns into a nightmare. Theo is catering an elegant benefit concert thrown by a Charleston socialite, but just as she's about to unveil her lavish spread of tea and pastries, a retired CEO collapses with a shard of metal in his neck. His widow begs Theo for help solving the case, and she soon realizes that her investigation puts her very life in danger.

Walmart Dragonwell Dead Spring is in the air and Theo is serving up her newest tea concoction at Charleston's annual Ramble, where the city's elite open up their gardens to the public. It's all going beautifully until a friend of Theo's suffers a heart attack. But his wife is sure he was poisoned and Theo agrees to investigate.

Walmart Eggs in Purgatory Eggs in Purgatory introduces readers to the crime-solving trio of Suzanne, Toni, and Petra, three middle aged women who decide to open a cafe/bookshop after losing their husbands. But when a well-known lawyer dies while eating one of their famous egg dishes, they're forced to turn from running the coziest cafe in town to investigating a murder. The first book in the Cackleberry Mysteries series, this novel features lots of banter, cozy recipes...and murder.

Walmart Keepsake Crimes Keepsake Crimes is the first book in the Scrapbooking Mysteries, set in New Orleans, and starring Carmela Bertrand, owner of a successful scrapbooking shop in the French Quarter. When Carmela finds a tip about a murder in one of her customer's keepsakes, she sets off on a dangerous journey through the darker side of the city, determined to get to the bottom of the mystery.

