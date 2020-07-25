Which Mystery Should You Read Next, Based on Your Zodiac Sign?

Can your zodiac sign predict what mystery novels you like to read? I think it can. Whether you fully believe in the power of astrology or not, most of us feel a connection to our sun sign, or what we normally think of as our zodiac sign. Our zodiac tells us about our personality, our strengths and weaknesses, and our tastes. So of course, we can find out a lot about what kinds of books are best suited to us from our zodiac. Here’s what mystery novel you should read next, based on your zodiac sign.

Buy Book Arrow Icon Amazon

Barnes & Noble

Apple Books

Google Play

Kobo

Ebooks.com Conviction AQUARIUS

Aquarians are humanitarians who love to fight for a good cause, love helping others, and love a good intellectual conversation. That's why they'll love Conviction by Denise Mina. In this novel, a true crime podcast drives a trophy wife living a quiet, respectable life to reconnect with her secret past. As Anna McDonald listens to this riveting true crime from the comfort of her lovely home, she realizes she might know what really happened in the crime. And she could help solve the case.

Buy Book Arrow Icon Amazon

Barnes & Noble

Apple Books

Google Play

Kobo

Ebooks.com Plum Island PISCES

Emotional Pisces, you're a passionate and artistic soul who is often a little melancholic. So you'll love Nelson DeMille's atmospheric mystery Plum Island. After he is wounded in the line of duty, NYPD homicide detective John Corey moves to the Long Island township of Southold, to recover amongst the quiet company of farmers and fishermen. But when a young couple is found dead on their patio, DeMille knows he has to solve the case. This mystery takes DeMille on a journey through the lore and legends of the community, something the imaginative Pisces will surely enjoy reading about.

Buy Book Arrow Icon Amazon

Barnes & Noble

Apple Books

Google Play

Kobo

Ebooks.com Trouble Is What I Do ARIES

The confident, enthusiastic, and okay, sometimes aggressive, nature of an Aries will be what draws them to Walter Mosley's latest novel Trouble is What I Do. Aries, you will love private investigator Leonid McGill, a 50-year-old ex-boxer who's looking to turn over a new life but is still appealingly rough around the edges. In this most recent novel about the PI, McGill is tasked with infiltrating an elite family and deliver a lineage-revealing letter. But things get a little dicey when someone puts out a hit on McGill and his client.

Buy Book Arrow Icon Amazon

Barnes & Noble

Apple Books

Google Play

Kobo

Ebooks.com The House of Silk TAURUS

Stubborn Taurus, it's no secret that you like to stick with what works, and you appreciate high quality. So why mess with a good thing? Go for a mystery featuring the world's most well-known detective, Sherlock Holmes. Read The House of Silk by Anthony Horowitz. This Sherlock Holmes novel, authorized by the Arthur Conan Doyle Estate, follows the famous detective on an all new adventure as Holmes and Watson dive into the teeming criminal underworld of Boston and an international conspiracy.

Buy Book Arrow Icon Amazon

Barnes & Noble

Apple Books

Google Play

Kobo

Ebooks.com Private GEMINI

Admit it, Gemini. You like to gossip. It's not that all Geminis want to spread around negative information. Rather, they love to learn, to share what they know with others, and to communicate with anyone who will listen. That's why James Patterson's Private, a novel all about secrets being revealed, will appeal to Geminis. Private is a renowned investigation company that deals in people's secrets. Former CIA agent Jack Morgan runs the agency, and deals in the secrets of the most powerful people in the world. Jack is investigating a multimillion-dollar NFL gambling scandal and the unsolved slayings of eighteen schoolgirls when things get personal. He discovers his former lover has been killed.

Buy Book Arrow Icon Amazon

Barnes & Noble

Apple Books

Google Play

Kobo

Ebooks.com Memory Man CANCER

Cancers are loyal, highly imaginative, and sympathetic. They're also sentimental, love their family and love to cling to memories of the past, so Memory Man by David Baldacci will be an interesting read for Cancers. You see, the main character of this novel is Amos Decker, a detective who remembers everything. He returns home from a stakeout one evening, and to his absolute horror, his wife, daughter, and brother-in-law have been murdered. Over a year later, a man confesses to the murders and Decker is called in to help with the investigation.

Buy Book Arrow Icon Amazon

Barnes & Noble

Apple Books

Google Play

Kobo

Ebooks.com The Cutting Edge LEO

Leos love drama, being the center of attention, and expensive things, so a mystery novel about diamonds will be right up a Leo's alley. Dear Leo, try The Cutting Edge by Jeffrey Deaver. This novel follows crime-fighting team Amelia Sachs and Lincoln Rhyme as they investigate a strange case. Someone is killing couples in one of their happiest and most vulnerable moments: right after engagement proposals.

Buy Book Arrow Icon Amazon

Barnes & Noble

Apple Books

Google Play

Kobo

Ebooks.com IQ VIRGO

Oh, Virgo. What are we going to do with you? You're loyal, analytical, hard-working, and practical. And you're so very hard on yourself and others. What mystery novel will live up to your impossible standards? Give IQ by Joe Ide a read. Virgos might find themselves identifying with IQ, a fiercely intelligent and hard-working detective who takes on cases and charges people whatever they can afford to pay. Unfortunately, IQ also has to take on bigger cases to pay the bills. In this novel, he's charged with investigating a rap mogul whose life is being threatened.

Buy Book Arrow Icon Amazon

Barnes & Noble

Apple Books

Google Play

Kobo

Ebooks.com Heaven, My Home LIBRA

Fellow Libras, above all else we value justice and fairness, and uncomfortable conflict gets our hearts racing. So Heaven, My Home by Attica Locke is the mystery novel that's really going to speak to us. In her follow-up to Bluebird, Bluebird, Texas Ranger Darren Matthews back. This time, he's looking for a boy who's gone missing: young Levi King, the son of a white supremacist. To find the boy, Matthews must fight against suspicions and prejudices. Underneath the mystery of the mission boy is a fight for racial justice that will speak to a Libra's diplomatic soul.

Buy Book Arrow Icon Amazon

Barnes & Noble

Apple Books

Google Play

Kobo

Ebooks.com The Confessions of Frannie Langton SCORPIO

Scorpios are brave, resourceful, passion, and love being right all the time. I get it, really. Who doesn't love being right? But The Confessions of Frannie Langton by Sara Collins is especially perfect for the Scorpio reader. In this riveting novel, Frannie Langton, a servant and former slave, is accused of murdering her employer and his wife. But Frannie maintains that she doesn't remember what happened on the evening of her employer's death, and she has no idea how she came to be covered in the blood of the victims. Scorpios should love the journey to the truth of this case, and Frannie's strong, willful character.

Buy Book Arrow Icon Amazon

Barnes & Noble

Apple Books

Google Play

Kobo

Ebooks.com Indigo Slam SAGITTARIUS

Hey, Sag. Let's talk about what mystery book is best for you. You've got a philosophical mind, a great sense of humor, and you always say what you think, regardless of how people react. So you're going to love the wise-cracking Los Angeles private eye Elvis Cole in Robert Crais' Indigo Slam. In this novel, Cole is hired by a fifteen-year-old girl and her two younger siblings to find their missing father. Cole takes on the case and uncovers the truth of this man's life, filled with illicit drugs, high crimes, and dark secrets.

Buy Book Arrow Icon Amazon

Barnes & Noble

Apple Books

Google Play

Kobo

Ebooks.com Case Histories CAPRICORN

Capricorns are responsible and organized people who are good at managing projects. I know, that sounds like a blast, but truly, Capricorns can be fun people as well. But the know-it-all side of Capricorn is going to love Case Histories by Kate Atkinson. This book, the first in the Jackson Brodie Mysteries series, follows private investigator Jackson Brodie as he looks for connections between three seemingly unrelated family mysteries in Edinburg. Capricorn, you're going to love watching Brodie connect the dots between these three cases, especially if you can figure it out before he does.

Get the Best in Mystery and Thriller Delivered to Your Inbox Get the Best in Mystery and Thriller Delivered to Your Inbox Sign Up By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use

Emily Martin earned her PhD at the University of Southern Mississippi. She works as a contributor for Book Riot and as a blogger/podcaster at Book Squad Goals.