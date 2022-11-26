25% OFF & FREE SHIPPING ON ORDERS OVER $35! Use Code: THANKFUL

The Underbelly of Dark Academia Thrillers

By Emily Hoang

DarkAcademicThrillers_NSFor fans of Donna Tartt’s The Secret History, these novels will take us back to school. In the pivotal years, people are meant to grow, these characters face high-stakes situations that make them question the very adults meant to help them along the way. Instead of tedious homework and fun extracurriculars, murder and secrets are at the forefront of these characters’ minds. These stories will take us into the underbelly of academia.

 

What to Read Next

7 Murder Mystery Books For Your Reading List

8 Murder Mystery Books For Your Reading List

Twisted Sisters and Family Secrets

It’s All Relative: Twisted Sisters and Family Secrets in Psychological Thrillers

Seven Atmospheric Mystery Suspense Novels Set in the South

Seven Atmospheric Mystery Suspense Novels Set in the South

Suspenseful Small Town Crime Fiction Books_NovelSuspects_FeaturedImage

Suspenseful Small Town Crime Fiction Books

LitThrillers_NovelSuspects

Genre-Blending Literary Fiction For Suspense Readers

5 Crime Fiction Books Set Abroad

International Mystery Suspense: 5 Crime Fiction Books Set Abroad

Emily Hoang is a writer and editor, who is obsessed with haunted houses, ghosts, and dreams. More info can be found on her website.