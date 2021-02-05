Seven Must-Read Mystery & Thriller Graphic Novels

Graphic novels are stories told through illustrations as well as words. They are often referred to as comics or comic books. Despite popular misconceptions, graphic novels are not only for children: many are created specifically with adult audiences in mind, as proven by the mystery thrillers listed below. An absorbing blend of rich prose and atmospheric illustrations can make any mystery come alive before your eyes.

The seven graphic novels featured here make excellent use of the medium to tell stories of murder and other dastardly goings-on. Whether you are new to comics or read nothing but, these ones are sure to stay with you long after you reach the final panel.

Kobo Parasite Bong Joon-ho's acclaimed film Parasite has won awards all over the world, including four Oscars. It tells the story of a struggling family that gradually manipulates its way into a wealthier family's home, with disastrous and deadly consequences. This graphic novel, also called Parasite, collects storyboards that Bong drew while making the film. Relive your favorite moments—and, indeed, the entire blood-chilling movie—through these stark illustrations. Bonus material includes concept art and on-set photos, also by Bong.





Walmart John Wick Vol. 1 Ever since Keanu Reeves first brought the character to life in 2014, John Wick—retired hitman, widower, and dog lover—has captured the public's imagination. For those who want to get to know him a little better, John Wick Vol. 1 has you covered. This gritty graphic novel takes fans back to Wick's days as a hitman, exploring the realities of his often-unpleasant occupation and how the desire to seek revenge has always been a part of his DNA.

Kobo A for Anonymous The internet, while wonderful, has also raised a lot of new questions about security, about privacy, and about the definition of crime. Anonymous is, in many ways, at the forefront of these debates. Anonymous is an international hacker collective that has spent nearly twenty years stealing the secrets of the rich and powerful and exposing them on the internet. A for Anonymous tells their story, examines their impact and legacy, and inspires deeper reflection about crime and personal responsibility in the internet age.

Kobo Battle Born When the Taliban takes over a cluster of humble yet critical Afghani mining villages, the U.S. Marines charge in to save the day. But how can you help a people when you do not understand them and they have no reason to trust your motives? Sergeant King and First Lieutenant Roberts must figure that out while coming to terms with the wrenching decisions they'll have to make to complete their mission. Battle Born offers a nuanced, clear-eyed view of American colonialism and its effects around the world.

Kobo Cell Block Z Heavyweight boxer Cole Dennis has received accolades for his work with inner-city youth, but he remains cynical about the future and his ability to make a real difference. This cynicism is borne out after he is framed and condemned for a murder he did not commit. Cole is sent to the brutal Cell Block Z and subjected to inhuman experimentation, but he is not the type of person to acquiesce quietly to his fate. Now calling himself Ghostface Killah, he embarks on a violent campaign for justice and revenge in this dark graphic novel.

Eileen Gonzalez is a freelance writer from Connecticut. She has a Master’s degree in communications and years of experience writing about pop culture. She contributes to Book Riot and Foreword Reviews, and she occasionally tweets at @eileen2thestars.