Searing Suspense Stories

By Brenna Haney

From millionaire murderers to ex-spies turned stay-at-home moms, this thrilling collection is here to send you off on adventures filled with nonstop twists and turns.

What to Read Next

10 Deeply Suspenseful Crime Fiction Books For Your TBR

Treat Your Shelf to These Must-Read Mystery Books

Unfold the Secrets Hidden Within These Action-Packed Mysteries

The Latest in Psychological Suspense

The Greatest Psychological Thriller and Suspense Books of All Time

Psychological Suspense Novels You Won't Be Able to Put Down_NovelSuspects

Books That Showcase The Dark Side of Relationships

