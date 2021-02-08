Real Life Horror Stories: When Crime Comes Alive

When it comes to true crime books, it can be hard to choose what to read next—there are so many different styles and sub-genres within the true crime umbrella. Whether you’re looking for something thought-provoking or spine-chilling, there’s something for every kind of true crime reader on this list. Some of these books read more like a crime novel than a work of nonfiction. Some of them blend memoir, true crime, and history into a unique whole. From the murder of a young Harvard student in the 1960s to the definitive biography of notorious crime boss Charles Luciano, these books explore the very worst of human nature. So keep the lights on, because once you delve into these real-life horror stories, you aren’t going to want to stop reading.

Buy Book Arrow Icon Amazon

Apple Books

Barnes & Noble

Google Play

Ebooks.com

Kobo Undisclosed Files of the Police For crime buffs looking for something a bit different, this photographic history of true crime in New York City will hit the spot. Undisclosed Files of the Police highlights over 80 cases from the NYPD's long history, beginning with crimes that took place in the early part of the 19th century, before the police force was even established. From the anarchist bombing of Wall Street in 1920 to the Summer of Sam, this in-depth book examines some of New York City's grittiest crimes.

Buy Book Arrow Icon Amazon

Apple Books

Barnes & Noble

Google Play

Ebooks.com

Kobo All-American Murder If history isn't your thing, All-American Murder might be your kind of true crime book, as it's about a more recent crime. In this harrowing book, James Patterson examines the life of pro football player Aaron Hernandez, one of the youngest players ever in the NFL. But in 2012 and 2013, he was connected to the murder of Odin Lloyd, a semi-pro football player who was dating Hernandez's fiancée's sister. Hernandez was eventually tried and convicted of first-degree murder. Patterson takes a hard look at Hernandez's downward spiral from sports hero to a convicted murderer.

Buy Book Arrow Icon Amazon

Barnes & Noble

Books-A-Million

Indiebound

Bookshop

Hudson Booksellers

Powell's

Target

Walmart In Cold Blood No list of true crime books would be complete without Truman Capote's classic In Cold Blood, which has become a defining work of the genre. First published in 1965, it's still beloved today, revered as a work of both journalism and creative nonfiction. The book explores the murder of four members of the Clutter family in a small Kansas town in 1959. Capote recounts the murder, the investigation, and the trial of the killers, bringing the whole story to gruesome life.

Get the Best in Mystery and Thriller Delivered to Your Inbox Get the Best in Mystery and Thriller Delivered to Your Inbox Sign Up By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use