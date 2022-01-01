Page-Turning Legal Thrillers

Page-Turning Legal Thrillers
Follow along these action-packed legal thrillers as justice is brought to order—by whatever means necessary.

The First Counsel

The First Counsel

by Brad Meltzer

White House lawyer Michael Garrick has a relatively anonymous position at a very public address. That is, until he starts dating Nora Harston (secret service code name: Shadow), the sexy and dangerously irresistible daughter of the President. But the confident young attorney thinks he can handle the pressure. Until, out on a date, Nora and Michael see something they shouldn't. To protect her, he admits to something he shouldn't. And when a body is discovered and Michael is the suspected killer, he finds himself on the run. Now, in a world where power is an aphrodisiac and close friends carry guns and are under strict orders to risk their lives, Michael must find a way to prove his innocence.

Overwatch

Overwatch

by Marc Guggenheim

In this gripping thriller, a young CIA lawyer uncovers a dangerous worldwide conspiracy, masterminded by forces within the US intelligence community.

Alex Garnett has spent his life in the shadow of his father, a former Chief of Staff and Solicitor General to two presidents who's been responsible for getting Alex every job he ever had, including his latest: attorney for the CIA. However, a seemingly routine litigation leads to a series of unexpected events, including poison, kidnapping, torture and murder. As casualties pile up, it becomes clear Alex is the final target in someone's blood-soaked attempts to cover their tracks.

With the help of a neurotic hacker, Alex unravels a conspiracy older than the CIA itself. The trail of clues reveals the presence of unseen forces that are bringing this nation to the brink of war -- and Alex's life is only one of many in danger.

Just Revenge

Just Revenge

by Alan M. Dershowitz

One of the foremost courtroom lawyers of his generation. Alan M. Dershowitz takes controversial stands based on the principle of equal justice for all. Along the way, he has authored the #1 New York Times bestseller Chutzpah; the bestselling account of the Claus von Bulow case Reversal of Fortune; and the bestselling courtroom drama The Advocate's Devil. Now Dershowitz has written a novel that is at once personal, passionate, and towering: an explosive legal thriller that pits Dershowitz's literary alter ego, attorney Abe Ringel, against the worst crime of the twentieth century -- the Holocaust.

What if you witnessed the most abominable deeds that human beings can inflict upon each other? What if you came face-to-face with the very man who had slaughtered your family before your eyes? That is the question confronted by a celebrated professor named Max Menuchen. Max has found the man who had killed his entire family in cold blood more than a half century before. Max, who has never before broken a law, cannot turn down his chance for revenge.

In 1943 Marcellus Prandus was a Lithuanian militia captain who carried out the blood-thirsty orders of his Nazi commanders during World War II. Today he is an old man living outside Boston. For Max, who has discovered Prandus's identity by chance, killing him is not enough, because Prandus is already dying of cancer. How can Max make Prandus suffer exactly as Max himself did? Can Max bring himself to assassinate Prandus's children and grandchildren and make the old man watch his family die, as Max himself was forced to do?

By the time defense attorney Abe Ringel enters the case, Max has carried out an astounding act of revenge, and America'sgreat Holocaust trial has begun: an explosive legal and moral struggle to find the light of justice within the darkness of human evil. With Max facing almost certain conviction, Ringel desperately tries to prove his actions we

Sudden Death

Sudden Death

by David Rosenfelt

Following the success of Bury the Lead, David Rosenfelt delivers a "wise cracking legal thriller" featuring Defense Attorney Andy Carpenter (Publishers Weekly).


Kenny Schilling is the new star running back for the New York Giants.Troy Preston was a wide receiver for the Jets, until his recent murder. Could rivalry have turned Kenny Schilling into a cold-blooded killer? The police say yes. And now the football hero needs a good lawyer-quick. Still basking in the glow of his last successful case, Andy Carpenter is called to defend Kenny's innocence. Then it's revealed that Troy wasn't the only murdered player Kenny was in contact with. Now, amid a collapsing personal life and death threats from a drug king-who may or may not have a hand in things-Andy must keep his eye on the ball during what could become the media trial of the century.

The Jury Master

The Jury Master

by Robert Dugoni

NEW YORK TIMES BESTSELLER

"John Grisham, move over...A riveting tale of murder, treachery, and skullduggery at the highest levels." - Seattle Times

In a courtroom, David Sloane can grab a jury and make it dance. He can read jurors' expressions, feel their emotions, know their thoughts. With this remarkable ability, Sloane gets juries to believe the unbelievable, excuse the inexcusable, and return the most astonishing verdicts.

The only barrier to Sloane's professional success is his conscience -- until he gets a call from a man later found dead, and his life rockets out of control.

ebook
Play Dead

Play Dead

by David Rosenfelt

In this imaginative legal thriller for dog lovers, an attorney tries to free an innocent man by convincing an incredulous jury to take the testimony a golden retriever seriously.

Few can rival attorney Andy Carpenter's affection for golden retrievers, especially his own beloved Tara.

After he astonishes a New Jersey courtroom by successfully appealing another retriever's death sentence, Andy discovers that this gentle dog is a key witness to a murder that took place five years earlier.

It will take all the tricks Andy's fertile mind can conceive to get to the bottom of a remarkable chain of impersonations and murder -- and hopefully save not only a dog's life but also his own in the process.

False Convictions

False Convictions

by Tim Green

In bestselling author Tim Green's latest thriller, Casey Jordan returns-seeking justice in a small town riddled with . . .

FALSE CONVICTIONS

Casey is counting on an open-and-shut case, a sure success for her first effort with the Freedom Project, the renowned charity group dedicated to helping exonerate wrongfully convicted prisoners. Not only is the Freedom Project giving Casey the chance to help innocent people, but its founder, Robert Graham, is offering Casey a one-million-dollar annual pledge to her legal clinic for taking on just two jobs a year.

Her first assignment is to revive the case of Dwayne Hubbard, an indigent black man serving a life sentence for the rape and murder of a college student seventeen years ago. Using DNA evidence, Casey expects to easily prove Hubbard's innocence. Yet when she arrives in rural Auburn, New York, she meets immediate and aggressive resistance.

Tormented by death threats and assassination attempts, Casey investigates a prosecution apparently rife with lies. From the judge, the lawyers, the jury, to the police, she traces a web of corruption surrounding the destruction of one young man. But in all the chaos, Casey's hardest challenge may be just staying alive.

ebook
Buried Evidence

Buried Evidence

by Nancy Taylor Rosenberg

As a dedicated district attorney, Lily Forrester presents the perfect image of a defender of justice. Only she knows the dark secret of what happened six years ago, when a desperate crisis drove her to step outside the law and exact a horrifying personal vengeance. Now her ex-husband, faced with serious criminal charges, threatens to expose her unless she compromises her most cherished beliefs to help him. A violent rapist she put behind bars is back on the streets and looking for her. Her beloved daughter seems to be the target of a dangerous madman. And Lily must call on her deepest strength to face her accusers and ensure that the values she holds most dear will triumph.

In this taunt new thriller, Nancy Taylor Rosenberg displays the brilliant legal expertise and dramatic flair that have made her books classics of suspense. This long-awaited novel, filled with her trademark intriguing, complex characters and explosive storylines is a surefire recipe for success. Both dedicated fans and first-time readers will be both thrilled and satisfied. This is Nancy Taylor Rosenberg at her nail-biting best. A selection of the Literary Guild and the Doubleday Book Club.

ebook
Equivocal Death

Equivocal Death

by Amy Gutman

Just out of Harvard Law School, Kate Paine is on the fast track at Samson & Mills, the nation's richest, most powerful law firm. Assigned to assist the charismatic managing partner in a high-profile sexual harassment case, Kate can hardly believe her good luck. But with the brutal murder of Madeline Waters, a beautiful female partner, Kate's carefully constructed world begins to collapse. A mysterious warning from the dead woman just hours before her death leaves Kate terrified and confused -- could she be the killer's next target?

Kate finds herself in a race against time to unlock the secrets of Madeline's violent death. Delving far beneath Samson & Mills' smooth veneer, Kate discovers a shocking legacy of abuse and betrayal -- a legacy that may hold the key to solving the murder, as well as to Kate's own survival.

What to Read Next

Five Legal Thrillers to Read Now and Five to Look Forward to_NovelSuspects

Five Legal Thrillers to Read Now and Five to Look Forward to

Legal Thrillers Guilty of Keeping You Entertained for Hours_NovelSuspects

These 10 Legal Thrillers Will Keep You Entertained for Hours

28 of the Most Anticipated Crime Stories Coming This Year

28 of the Most Anticipated Crime Stories Coming Later This Year

Be Guilty Of Reading These 2019 Legal Thrillers

Be Guilty Of Reading The Best Legal Thrillers of 2019

Harlan Coben Myron Bolitar Books in Order

Harlan Coben’s Myron Bolitar Books in Order

RenegadeNancyAllen_NovelSuspects

Read the Excerpt: Renegade by Nancy Allen