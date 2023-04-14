Save 20% and free shipping on $45+ with code MOM23

Mysteries & Thrillers That Epitomize Rich People Problems

Mysteries & Thrillers That Epitomize Rich People ProblemsMore money means more problems for these folks. Exciting new projects and relaxing vacations turn awry when murder disrupts any carefully crafted plans. A woman goes to a retreat to jumpstart her dreams of opening her own dance company but finds herself trapped with six strangers after an avalanche. A masterful swindler might have taken on more than she can chew when she meets his target’s family and friends. Just because these people are rich, doesn’t mean they don’t have their own set of problems. They’ll have to use everything they have to make it out alive.

 

What to Read Next

Emily Hoang is a writer and editor, who is obsessed with haunted houses, ghosts, and dreams. More info can be found on her website.