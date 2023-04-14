Mysteries & Thrillers That Epitomize Rich People Problems
More money means more problems for these folks. Exciting new projects and relaxing vacations turn awry when murder disrupts any carefully crafted plans. A woman goes to a retreat to jumpstart her dreams of opening her own dance company but finds herself trapped with six strangers after an avalanche. A masterful swindler might have taken on more than she can chew when she meets his target’s family and friends. Just because these people are rich, doesn’t mean they don’t have their own set of problems. They’ll have to use everything they have to make it out alive.
We Love to Entertain
Sarah Strohmeyer
Holly and Robert Barron, young real-estate investors, are also contestants in a competition run by the most popular home renovation app To the Manor Build. They’re hoping to rehab a Vermont home they scored at a bargain price into a chic estate for entertaining. With millions in product endorsements and online followers at stake, they’re camera ready until they go missing after their wedding. The prime suspect quickly becomes their assistant, Erika Turnbull, who was secretly in love with Robert. But Erika’s mom, Kim, isn’t going to let her daughter become the center of small-town gossip. The mother-daughter duo sets off to find out what really happened to the Barrons.
Ryan Cloverhill, founder and CEO of the world’s most popular social media platform, invites his six best friends to his private island near Puget Sound. The first day, it was exactly what they expected: amazing food, lots of drinks and laughter, and a sunset cruise around the island. However, the next day takes a bewildering turn when the guests find their host missing. A touchscreen tablet awaits them, challenging them to unlock it with a passcode hidden somewhere in the group’s shared history. What starts as a silly game turns deadly when they learn what unlocking the tablet really means.
The House of Wolves
by James Patterson
by Mike Lupica
After Jenny Wolf’s father is murdered, the thirty-six-year-old suddenly becomes in charge of a multi-billion-dollar empire and a family that makes the Roys in Succession and the Duttons in Yellowstone seem tame. As the most powerful family in California, Jenny has all the tools at her disposal to solve her father’s murder.
A Double Life
Flynn Berry
Inspired by one of 20th century Britain’s most shocking true crimes—the Lord Lucan case—we follow Claire, a hardworking doctor and daughter of the most notorious murder suspect in the country. About thirty years ago, a brutal crime was committed in her family’s townhouse. Her mother claims to have seen her father in the house that night, but his friends maintain his innocence. Is Claire the daughter of a murderer or a wronged man? Soon, she’ll learn how far she’ll go to find the truth.
The Club
Ellery Lloyd
The Home Group is an extravagant collection of celebrity members’ clubs around the world, where the rich and famous can party hard then crash in one of its five-star suites. The most spectacular of it all is the Island Home, a closely guarded, ultra-luxurious resort. Its three-day launch party is easily the most coveted A-list invite. Behind the scenes, the Home Group’s CEO and team have been stretched to their limits and each has something to hide. As tempers rise and behaviors worsen, body counts pile up and something sinister grows.
The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo
Taylor Jenkins Reid
Evelyn Hugo, an aging and reclusive Hollywood movie icon, is finally ready to tell the truth about her glamorous and scandalous life. When she chooses to tell unknown magazine reporter Monique Grant, everyone wonders why. Monique’s husband left her and her professional life is going nowhere. Monique is ready to use this opportunity as a jumpstart into her career. As Monique listens to Evelyn’s story, Monique begins to feel a real connection to the star, but it also becomes clear their life intersects in tragic and irreversible ways.
The Chateau
Jaclyn Goldis
Lady of the Chateau, Séraphine Demargelasse, opens her home to her granddaughter, Darcy, and her three friends. The group visited the lady on the weekends while they studied abroad together in France twenty years ago. Now, each woman has a hidden reason for returning to the estate after all these years. Suddenly, Séraphine is found brutally murdered and an Instagram account pops up, exposing each of the women’s intimate moments at the chateau. As they race to find who murdered Séraphine, they begin to suspect each other.
At the High Water Center for the Arts, a beautiful lodge in the Rocky Mountains, Maeve Martin is determined to start her own dance company. As a retired performer and mother of two, this is the first time she’s on her own in years. But when an avalanche strikes, she finds herself trapped with six other guests. With no power, phone service, heat, or way back to town, there’s a sense of camaraderie in the beginning. As days pass, tensions run high and so does the body count.
Stone Cold Fox
Rachel Koller Croft
After years of forced instructions from her mother in the art of swindling filthy rich men, Bea is ready to disappear into a life of old-money domesticity. She marks one last target—Collin Case. With her arsenal of tricks, the new challenge is getting his family’s approval, especially childhood best friend Gale Wallace-Leicester. What begins as a fun cat-and-mouse game transforms into a life-and-death pursuit for the truth.
Emily Hoang is a writer and editor, who is obsessed with haunted houses, ghosts, and dreams. More info can be found on her website.