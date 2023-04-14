Mysteries & Thrillers That Epitomize Rich People Problems

Holly and Robert Barron, young real-estate investors, are also contestants in a competition run by the most popular home renovation app To the Manor Build. They’re hoping to rehab a Vermont home they scored at a bargain price into a chic estate for entertaining. With millions in product endorsements and online followers at stake, they’re camera ready until they go missing after their wedding. The prime suspect quickly becomes their assistant, Erika Turnbull, who was secretly in love with Robert. But Erika’s mom, Kim, isn’t going to let her daughter become the center of small-town gossip. The mother-daughter duo sets off to find out what really happened to the Barrons.