The Highest-Rated Walter Mosley Books

Walter Ellis Mosley is an award-winning American novelist who is best known for his crime fiction. Mosley has written over fifty literary works across many genres, including multiple best-selling mysteries, thrillers, nonfiction, graphic novels, and more. Which such an expansive list of books to choose from, you might be wondering where to start with Walter Mosley’s books. So why not start with the best? Here are the five top-rated Walter Mosley books, according to Goodreads.

Trouble Is What I Do Trouble is What I Do is the sixth novel in Walter Mosley's Leonid McGill series, and one of the author's most recent books. It also happens to be a favorite among readers. In this crime thriller, the morally ambiguous private investigator Leonid McGill is asked to assist 92-year-old Mississippi bluesman Phillip "Catfish" Worry. It seems like a simple enough favor. All McGill must do is deliver a letter revealing the true lineage of a wealthy heiress. The opportunity to shock the wealthy elite is immediately appealing to McGill, but the job quickly becomes more complicated. And much more dangerous.

Blood Grove Blood Grove is another highly-rated novel following private detective Easy Rawlins. In this book, Easy is approached by a white Vietnam veteran who shares a story that makes very little sense. The young man says he and his lover, a beautiful young woman, were attacked. He also claims he may have killed a man, and that the woman and her dog are now missing. The case feels like trouble to Easy, but he sympathizes with a fellow veteran and takes it anyway. But this is only the beginning of Easy's troubles in this page-turner.

And Sometimes I Wonder about You Walter Mosley's second highest-rated book, according to Goodreads, is And Sometimes I Wonder About You, the fifth book in Mosley's Leonid McGill Series. In this book, the NYC private eye is struggling to find the balance between his work life and his personal life. Leonid's wife is in an uptown sanitarium after a suicide attempt, and his father is still out there somewhere. When an unemployed office manager named Hiram asks Leonid to track down his cousin Celia, Leonid initially declines the case. But then his office is broken into and later Hiram is found dead, and suddenly Leonid finds himself right in the middle of the mystery of Celia and her wealthy, old-money family.

Emily Martin has a PhD in English from the University of Southern Mississippi.