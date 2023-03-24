Free shipping off orders over $35

Discover 7 Thrilling Historical Crime Fiction Novels

By Mary Kay McBrayer

Discover 7 Thrilling Historical Crime Fiction Novels_NovelSuspectsIn our current technological climate, it’s harder to get away with crimes than ever before. Imagine how easy it would have been before luminol, cell phones, or the internet, though: you could just tell someone a different name from your own, and they’d have almost no way to check it. If you weren’t seen at the site of a murder (or never confessed to it), they’d have, like, zero evidence to convict. Oh man, and if I have to watch another show where the entire plot could have been prevented with a simple text message, I’ll scream.

Still, the limitations of earlier technology make historical crime fiction sort of more fun—after all, with our new progressions (like DNA evidence, for instance), there’s much less mystery. So if you love a period piece or a historical crime drama, check out these books next:

 

What to Read Next

5 Crime Fiction Books Set Abroad

International Mystery Suspense: 5 Crime Fiction Books Set Abroad

March2023_NovelSuspects_BooksCrimeFiction

Crime Fiction Books In Stores This March

7 Murder Mystery Books For Your Reading List

8 Murder Mystery Books For Your Reading List

First-Degree-Fun-Marvelous-Murder-Mysteries_NovelSuspects

First-Degree Fun: 12 Murder Mysteries For the Sleuth-Loving Reader

Why Are We So Fascinated By Serial Killers?

Horror Books We're Looking Forward to This Year

Horror Books We’re Looking Forward to This Year

Mary Kay McBrayer is the author of America’s First Female Serial Killer: Jane Toppan and the Making of a Monster. You can find her short works at Oxford American, Narratively, Mental Floss, and FANGORIA, among other publications. She co-hosts Everything Trying to Kill You, the comedy podcast that analyzes your favorite horror movies from the perspectives of women of color. Follow Mary Kay McBrayer on Instagram and Twitter, or check out her author site here.