Free shipping off orders over $35

Crime Fiction Books In Stores This March

By Emily Hoang

March2023_NovelSuspects_BooksCrimeFictionMarch Madness isn’t only for basketball. Get pumped for these upcoming March book releases. We’re taking a trip off the court to solve some mysteries. In Reno, a woman deals with a serial killer who has an unusual fixation on her life. A woman has to find the killer among her customers in her tea shop in San Francisco. A man escapes prison to find the truth about his supposedly murdered son and clear his name. Characters are forced to go head to head with their past and must learn to confront their inner demons to make it out alive. Here are some of our favorite mysteries & thrillers coming to stores this March.

 

 

New in Paperback

What to Read Next

13 Mysteries & Thrillers By Diverse Authors_NovelSuspects

13 Mysteries & Thrillers By Diverse Authors

First-Degree-Fun-Marvelous-Murder-Mysteries_NovelSuspects

First-Degree Fun: 12 Murder Mysteries For the Sleuth-Loving Reader

Banshees of Inisherin_NovelSuspects

11 Books to Read if You Loved The Banshees of Inisherin

LBYRNovelSuspectsSweepstakes

Mysteries & Thrillers for Young Readers: Sweepstakes

TheOutfit2022

Catch Up on the Best Mystery and Thriller Movies of 2022

Bone-Chilling Mystery and Suspense

Emily Hoang is a writer and editor, who is obsessed with haunted houses, ghosts, and dreams. More info can be found on her website.

 