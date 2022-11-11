11 Books to Read if You Loved The Banshees of Inisherin

From his playwright days of The Beauty Queen of Leenane to cult favorite independent film In Bruges, to Oscar-winning Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, I’m a big fan of Martin McDonagh’s works. Every time I see his name on a byline or slotted as director, I make a note on my calendar of his works’ release date.

The Banshees of Inisherin is no exception: I’ve been excited since I first saw its trailer—and I have a thing about watching trailers. You’re undoubtedly a fan of the mystery (otherwise how would you find yourself here?), so you probably do the same thing I do. My brain immediately starts processing for clues. So much so that I have to turn the trailer off the moment that I decide I want to see a movie. I don’t want to know anything more than I should when I go into the theater.

There’s a few things we can expect from a McDonagh work, though: we always get snappy, wry dialogue befitting the characters themselves, but certainly stylistically his. We get the dark comedy, observational humor, like the repeated line, “It seems like we’re rowing.” There’s always a real story at the heart of his dramas, too. And even though he says he doesn’t think about setting when he’s writing, they all have some truly beautiful vistas and shots.

Again, Banshees is no exception to any of those qualities, either, and in this film, we have the rich Irish history and folklore to draw from, too. So, if you loved Banshees, or even if you just love the idea of it, here are eleven books that might also draw you in.

Twanged A second traditional thriller, Twanged is set in the Hamptons, but it does feature an Irish fiddle like Colm Doherty (Brendan Geeson)’s… only this “magical” one doesn’t just play the “Banshees of Inisherin” tune: it’s said to curse anyone who takes it out of Ireland. It’s a quick, fun read that’ll sate an interest in Irish thrill without requiring much of the reader. Hardcover Arrow Icon Arrow icon ebook

The Last Hurrah This one follows the Irish-American politics on the East Coast during the 1950s, which is a real nod to the Kennedy family. Its biggest similarity to the Banshees film to me is that both the Irish mayor James M. Curley and Colm Doherty of the film feel their imminent mortality, and they want to really smoke that last cigarette to the filter. But if nothing else, you at least have the film adaptation starring Spencer Tracy to enjoy! Trade Paperback Buy Book Arrow Icon Arrow icon Amazon

Mary Kay McBrayer is the author of America’s First Female Serial Killer: Jane Toppan and the Making of a Monster. You can find her short works at Oxford American, Narratively, Mental Floss, and FANGORIA, among other publications. She co-hosts Everything Trying to Kill You, the comedy podcast that analyzes your favorite horror movies from the perspectives of women of color. Follow Mary Kay McBrayer on Instagram and Twitter, or check out her author site here.