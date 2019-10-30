Alafair Burke’s Best Books According to Goodreads Reviews

Average Rating: 3.69

Alice lands her dream job at a new art gallery in Manhattan after being laid off and struggling for months. Drew, the man who hired her, says the anonymous owner will be hands-off and let her run things how she sees fit. Is it too good to be true, as her friends say? Or will it really be a chance for Alice to make a name for herself? Everything is perfect in her world until one day she shows up at work to find the gallery has vanished. And Drew's dead body is on the floor. Alice is in the center of police attention, and her innocence looks questionable. Drew's phone number is disposable, and his body is identified as someone else. And now there are ties between the gallery and a missing girl. She's been set up, and she needs to get to the bottom of these deep, dark secrets.