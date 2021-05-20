David Swinson Shares His Top Mystery & Thriller Reads

My dad used to read Graham Greene to me as bedtime stories. I did not understand the book at the time but was taken in by the tone of my dad’s voice as he read. I also didn’t realize the book was considered one of Greene’s best works. I read it again in my twenties, and then several more times over the years. It had a great effect on me. The darkness, and how that darkness was made so beautiful. Especially the nameless protagonist and his extreme brokenness, but how you were drawn to him, still liked and rooted for him.