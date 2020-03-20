Which Real-Life Spy Are You?The old adage "truth is stranger than fiction" is never more relevant than when it comes to nonfiction books about spies and espionage. From daring escapes, convoluted plots, and high-stakes danger, the life of a spy is anything but boring. If you think that you have what it takes to be a spy, take our quiz to determine which real-life spy you most identify with--and which nonfiction spy thriller should be your next read!You are Antonio and Jonna Mendez from <a href="https://www.novelsuspects.com/titles/antonio-j-mendez/the-moscow-rules/9781541762176/">The Moscow Rules</a>Antonio and Jonna Mendez are the incredible husband-and-wife team who worked in Moscow during the volatile 1980s, and pulled off many daring feats that sound like they come straight from a Hollywood blockbuster. In fact, Antonio was one of the agents who helped orchestrate the incredible rescue during the Iran Hostage Crisis, in which they smuggled out the hostages by having them pretend to be members of a film crew shooting a movie. The Moscow Rules is their incredible story, told in their own words, about their time staying one step ahead of the KGB.You are William Stephenson from <a href="https://www.novelsuspects.com/titles/henry-hemming/agents-of-influence/9781541742116/">Agents of Influence</a>William Stephenson was a Canadian-born businessman turned MI5 agent who was instrumental in helping Americans sympathize with the Allied cause in WWII. Early on, his globally successful business tipped him off that Germany was preparing for war, and he took his information to Winston Churchill. Later, Churchill sent him to the U.S., where his secret mission was to spread propaganda throughout the U.S. to turn American sympathies to Britain's side, and convince a nation they must go to war. Not only was Stephenson a direct link between Churchill and Franklin Roosevelt, but he also made a powerful enemy in Charles Lindbergh. Read all about his mission in Agents of Influence.You are Maxwell Knight from <a href="https://www.novelsuspects.com/titles/henry-hemming/agent-m/9781610396851/">Agent M</a>The first thing you need to know is that Maxwell Knight is the real-life inspiration for James Bond. An unexpected spy who was a jazz lover and owned many pets, he got his start by spying on British fascist societies. He would then go on to become a spymaster who changed the field forever with his new tactics and unconventional thinking. Among the first to officially train female operatives, Knight also recruited hundreds of people to British intelligence. Read more about him in Agent M.You are Geoffrey Pyke from <a href="https://www.novelsuspects.com/titles/henry-hemming/the-ingenious-mr-pyke/9781610395786/">The Ingenious Mr. Pyke</a>Geoffrey Pyke wasn't merely a spy–he worked as a war correspondent, was an inventor, and a pioneer in many fields. He was also known to have had his hand in many different countries' affairs, from assisting the republicans in Spain to attempting to thwart the Nazis before they could start WWII. Unfortunately his legacy is also a complicated one, as Britain suspected him of being a Soviet double agent, which ultimately led to his demise. Read about his incredible life and work in The Ingenious Mr. Pyke.You are a Russian Emigré from <a href="https://www.novelsuspects.com/titles/andrei-soldatov/the-compatriots/9781541730182/">The Compatriots</a>You're an anonymous spy, going about your business while secretly sending information back home. To read more about these real life spies, pick up The Compatriots, a fascinating look at how Russian immigrants left Russia (and the the USSR) over the years, becoming one of the largest diasporas in the world. This meant that placing spies all over the world was easy, and this book discusses these spies and their missions throughout the years, appearing as early as the 1930's in New York City. It turns out those theories about sleeper agents weren't so far off after all!You are Eddie Chapman from <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Agent-Zigzag-Story-Espionage-Betrayal/dp/0307353419/?tag=hbgtracking1-20">Agent Zigzag</a>You are one slick spy with no alliance but your own. Eddie Chapman was a WWII spy, conman, and opportunist. He was trained as a German spy in Nazi-occupied France before heading to England, where he promptly approached MI5 and became a double agent. He went on to live a dangerous life juggling two jobs, making it difficult for even those he was closest to to know where his true loyalties lied. Read his incredible true story in Agent Zigzag.You are Adolf Tolkachev from <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Billion-Dollar-Spy-Espionage-Betrayal/dp/0345805976/?tag=hbgtracking1-20">The Billion Dollar Spy</a>You are a brilliant Soviet scientist who, fed up with the Soviet government, decided to help Americans by providing them information. Getting the information to them turned out to be the trickiest part. In Billion Dollar Spy, you'll read how Tolkachev risked everything to make contact with the CIA station director in Moscow, and how he had to arrange clandestine meetings that could have been exposed at any minute--but it was worth it, because as it turned out, his information had a major impact on the Cold War.Which era would you spy in?Would you stick close to home, or work abroad?What's your cover?You're about to be made. What's your go-to tactic?What's your favorite spy show/movie?