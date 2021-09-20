Crime Fiction Author Spotlight: Alverne Ball

In the sequel to 2016's Only The Holy Remain, Detective Frank Calhoun springs back into action after a social worker and a rookie police officer are murdered in Chicago's East Garfield Park.

Flanked by his new partner Fred Lions, while also battling remnants of his father's recent conviction, Frank chases down clues across the city as he begins to assemble pieces of the case. With mounting pressure from his girlfriend Gloria, as well as the Assistant State's Attorney striving to make a career off the case's headlines, Frank must keep his head on straight as he attempts to find the killer and navigate the pitfalls of the blue religion.