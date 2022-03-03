Novel Suspects True Crime Sweepstakes
When a Killer Calls
John E. Douglas; Mark Olshaker
From John Douglas—the legendary FBI criminal profiler, #1 New York Times bestselling author, and inspiration for the Netflix show Mindhunter—comes a chilling journey inside the mind and crimes of Larry Gene Bell, one of the most dangerous serial killers Douglas confronted, and the desperate effort to identify and catch him.
A Killer by Design
by Ann Wolbert Burgess
With Steven Matthew Constantine
A vivid behind-the-scenes look into the creation of the FBI's Behavioral Science Unit and the evolution of criminal profiling, written by the pioneering forensic nurse who transformed the way the FBI studies, profiles, and catches serial killers.
The True Crime File
Workman Publishing; Kim Daly (Compiled by)
Perfect for newcomers and hardened crime junkies alike, The True Crime File is an impulse gift book designed to deliver the mixed pleasures of true crime across more than 200 stories of mayhem, madness, and survival. Adapted from the perennially popular A Year ofTrue Crime Page-A-Day® Calendar, here is a full celebration of the genre, more than 400 pages packed with tales of slashers and serial killers, grifters and con men, dogged investigators and miraculous survivors, and of course the story behind the immortal New York Post headline “Headless Body in Topless Bar.”
And so very much more, including: Ted Bundy’s prison escape, mini-rampage, and eventual capture; the tragic litany of missed early chances to capture Jeffrey Dahmer; and the fascinating puzzle of the Zodiac Killer. Also: celebrity stories, like the murder of Tupac Shakur, and old-yet-still-chilling tales such as the Lindbergh kidnapping, the Black Dahlia murder, the drowning at Chappaquiddick. Readers will learn about DNA profiling and tattoo analysis, get a smattering of cartel drug lingo, and take quizzes like “Where Did They Hide?”
