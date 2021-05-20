What to Watch While You’re Waiting For Lupin Pt. 2

We all miss Netflix’s sharp-witted series Lupin based on the well-known French literary character Arsène Lupin, the gentleman theft and master of disguise. Not only did it charm us with its delicate French backdrop, but it also evoked memories of literary heroes new and old—from our favorite detectives to their fearsome adversaries and a little in between.

I’m sure I wasn’t the only one to feel sad once I hit that last episode of Lupin Pt. 1. (Let’s be honest, the same day it aired.) Though Pt. 2 of the world’s newest—and most favored—crime drama is back for its second round on Netflix Friday, June 11th, there’s nothing wrong with passing the time doing some lighthearted binging.

Here are two wonderfully witty crime-centric dramas to keep you entertained while you’re waiting for Lupin’s newest season. No, these series aren’t exact replicas, but like Lupin himself, they have that distinct something that makes them both charming and memorable. Now let’s get watching.

Bored to Death

If you want a quick and quirky TV series to watch and have a soft spot for humor, check out HBO’s Bored to Death. Based on the short story Bored To Death and directed by the writer himself, Jonathan Ames, the show follows a writer who by happenchance lands in the role of Brooklyn’s cheapest (and, arguably, most sober) detective. The crime-solving gore is at a minimum, but what this noir-ish style show lacks in bloody battle scenes it makes up for in humor and lightheaded conundrums that only an acting detective could get himself into.

If you want something that follows the same mysterious and adventurous air as Lupin, look no further than The Irregulars. Set in gritty Victorian London, The Irregulars has some distinct differences from Lupin, but it’s just as intriguing. It’s a crime drama that comes with a few supernatural twists, following misfit kids who investigate the dark happenings of London for some of our most beloved—Dr. Watson and Sherlock Holmes. With only one season, The Irregulars is captivating and short enough to pass the time and keep you on the edge of your seat.

