The Best Female-Led Action Movies

Five years ago Riley's husband walked away from a criminal opportunity, but they killed him–and her daughter–anyway. An oily lawyer and crooked judge let the gang-bangers responsible walk away and tried to have Riley locked up– ended. She escaped and has been in the wind ever since. Until now. As the anniversary of the murders approaches, people involved with the crime start to die. Riley's returned to clean house, but with the FBI, police and cartel after her, will she survive to get her revenge? Okay, so Jennifer Garner is awesome in this. Never mind that she looks like she's only in her thirties, she's ripped. She plays this character with a tight-jawed determination I absolutely loved. This is a woman who has nothing left to lose and she is death incarnate. I'm a sucker for spies. I'm not sure I could ever achieve the level of plot-weaving necessary to write a spy story, but I really appreciate a good one. Atomic Blonde is not only a great spy story, but it's based on a comic and has a female lead. Not only that, but it's based in the 80s, which was basically my 'coming of age' era. And then, there's James McAvoy–sigh. The story follows MI6 agent Lorraine, is sent to Berlin under the guise of retrieving a fellow agent's body. She's really there to find a defector and uncover a double agent. She's to team up with a fellow agent who's been deep undercover–maybe a little too deep. Lorraine is made from the moment she arrives and the entire film is her trying to stay alive while uncover the truth of what's really going on. She gets the snot kicked out of her along the way and takes down *so* many bad guys your head will spin. The fight scene in the apartment still thrills me to my toes. Charlize Theron plays this character perfectly, delving out damage as good as she takes it. I love it. And McAvoy. Angelina Jolie intimidates me–in a good way. Salt is a good example of why. In this movie she plays Evelyn Salt, a spy who is arrested, escapes and goes on the lamb. Is she a double agent or not? What exactly is she up to and who the hell is she? Is she trying to assassinate the president or is there another traitor in the midst? Another movie with a female lead trying to stay alive while the audience wonders if she's a baddie or not. I loved Jolie in this movie as she blended humanity with the coldness needed to be an effective spy. Lots of action and great fight scenes. I love this movie just because of the amazing physicality of Gina Carano. She plays Mallory Kane, a black-ops agent for a private security contractor. Sent to free a Chinese journalist, everything goes to hell and Mallory ends up on the run, the victim of a double-cross by one of her own. She has to fight to stay alive long enough to prove her innocence and get revenge on those who tried to ruin her. There are a lot of 'big' names in this movie, but what I love about it is that Carano takes out almost every last one of them. Her fight scene with Michael Fassbender is one of my all-time favorite screen fights. I love that she gets a run in her pantyhose–probably from the fact that her thighs are deadly weapons. She is an amazing fighter, and that body confidence shows. She may not be the greatest of actresses, but she's believable in this role and she's amazing to watch when she's doing her thing. Uma Thurman with a sword. Lucy Liu slicing and dicing. Vivica A. Fox kicking ass. Daryl Hannah with an eye patch. Seriously, this movie has so much female energy in it that I want to personally thank Tarantino for the duet. Yes, it's over the top, but who cares? It's a non-stop ride on the lady-badass train! Left for dead "The Bride" wakes up from a long coma to get revenge on Bill, the man who wronged her. But before she can "kill Bill" she has to take out the assassins that come for her, and she does–in blood-drenching style. Just thinking about it has me wanting to watch it again. This movie only has 3 stars on Amazon, which is a total surprise to me. I love it. Salma Hayek plays Everly, a beautiful woman who has been a prisoner of a crime lord for some time. He uses her as his personal sex-slave, and lets his men use her as well. But one night, Everly's had enough. She calls the cop who is supposed to help her, but gets nothing. Then, poised on the verge of taking her own life, she turns the tables on her assailants and kills all of them. Now, it's a matter of escaping the man who has controlled her for years, and finally bringing him down. First, she must get money to her mother and see her daughter – the one she has suffered all of this to protect. It's violent and fast-paced and incredibly entertaining. I have a huge girl-crush on Hayek, and this movie only intensified it. She's completely believable in the role, and has the comedic timing needed to keep the movie from becoming a farce. She’s completely believable in the role, and has the comedic timing needed to keep the movie from becoming a farce.<a href="https://www.amazon.com/Everly-Salma-Hayek/dp/B00SML9WMG/?tag=hbgtracking1-20">START WATCHING</a>