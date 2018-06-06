My Favorite Satirical Crime Show

By Elizabeth Venere

Novel Suspects Featured Image TV Popcorn

There was never a sadder day, for me, than when Netflix removed Psych from their platform. It’s one of my favorite crime shows because it’s one of the few in the genre that doesn’t take itself too seriously. In fact, it doesn’t take itself seriously at all.
“Psychic” detective Shawn Spencer and loyal bestie Burton Guster (aka Gus, aka Gus T.T. Showbiz, aka MC ClapYoHandz, and too many other nicknames to count) take down Santa Barbara crime one blunder at a time, slipping in 80’s pop culture references every chance they get.
The show shamelessly spoofs other TV shows and movies, from Friday the 13th (“Tuesday the 17th”) to American Idol (“American Duos”). My favorite episode is “Not Even Close…Encounters,” where Freddie Prinze Jr. plays a closeted nerd (literally).
If you’re looking for laughs and some astute cultural observations with your crime show, then Psych is for you.

 

Elizabeth Venere is a marketing manager at Hachette Book Group. You can usually find her reading (a mystery novel, obviously) or at yoga, trying to re-center after reading about too many murders.

 

What to Read Next

Author Nelson DeMille

Which Nelson DeMille Book Should You Read First?

Novel Suspects Featured Image TV

Helen Mirren In “Prime Suspect” Is The Ballsiest Woman I’ve Ever Seen on TV

Harlan Coben

Harlan Coben Shares His Favorite TV Shows

Novel Suspects Featured Image Gangs of Wassypur TV

An Indian Crime Epic for Fans of The Godfather Trilogy

July’s Mystery & Thriller Must-Reads

David Baldacci's Memory Man Books in Order Featured Image

David Baldacci’s Memory Man Books in Order