About Novel Suspects
Novel Suspects is a community of mystery and thriller fans—readers, authors, editors, and publishers—who love to share our favorite books, movies, TV shows, and podcasts. But we love books most.
Our goal is to have as much fun as possible while talking about murder. You’ll find book lists, series features, quizzes, videos, exclusive excerpts, and author essays, and reviews. It’s all intended to deepen your appreciation for the mystery and thriller genres, whether you love legal thrillers, a hardboiled detective story, psychological suspense, or a good old-fashioned cozy mystery.
We hope book lovers will be delighted by our complete catalog of the genre and spend time discovering your next favorite author—or your new crime addiction.