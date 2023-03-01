Read the Excerpt: Sunset Empire by Josh Weiss

PROLOGUE

I will defend Korea as I would my own country—just as I would California.

—General Douglas MacArthur

We’re gonna nuke each other up, boys, ’til old Satan stands impressed.

—Matt Maltese

December 1, 1959

They called him “The Tiger” because of his ravenous devotion to the cause. He approved of the moniker, but not for the reasons they provided. He approved of the title because it reminded him of the bedtime stories his mother would often recite to him as a boy.

Korean fairy tales always began not with “Once upon a time . . . ” but with “Back when tigers smoked…” Tigers did not smoke, of course. The traditional opening signified the start of a fantastical journey— one that could never take place in the real world.

The memory of his mother’s voice enveloped him, soft and comforting like a beloved childhood blanket.

His true name was . . . wait, what was his real name . . . ? William! Yes, William Yang. That’s right. How could he have forgotten? William Yang, a near-lifelong native of Los Angeles and a…wait, what did he do for a living? Where was he? A pleading, panicked voice that seemed to come out of nowhere screamed: “Wake up, William! Wake up!”

The Tiger shook his head. His mind was just a tad foggy, but that was to be expected with the momentous job sitting before him. A job that was mere moments away from being carried out.

Nothing else mattered, except the cause.

Soft Christmas music brought him back to the hustle and bustle of the department store. “Chestnuts roasting on an open fire…Jack Frost nipping at your nose…” crooned Nat King Cole in a tender, fire-side tone. Men and women, accompanied by giggling children, cast murderous, side-eyed glances in his direction as they went about their early holiday shopping.