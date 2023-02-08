Read the Excerpt: Death of a Traitor by M.C. Beaton

“The Tommel Castle Hotel is on the edge of the village,” Hamish advised, pointing out the right direction.

“Right. That’s where I’ll be. We will talk again, Sergeant— soon—and I’ll want to hear about some progress on your part.” She yanked open her car door, climbed inside and set off towards the hotel.

Hamish made his way down the side of the police station to let himself in through the kitchen door. There was no energetic and noisy welcome from his pets Lugs, a dog of various breeds and various colours, and Sonsie, his tame wildcat. He knew that on a fine day like this they would be dozing in the sunshine down on the beach or chasing the gulls. He hoped they weren’t scrounging snacks from tourists. He checked the kitchen clock and realised that they would be home soon to be fed. Their stomachs kept better time than a Swiss watch. Rolling up his sleeves, he tackled the mountain of dirty dishes piled up in the sink. In the past he had generally had a constable working for him who would share domestic chores like this. Some had been more useful than others when it came to household duties but he didn’t want to use the lack of a constable as an excuse to fall back into his old, lazy bachelor ways. Besides, mindless tasks like washing the dishes gave him a chance to think.

What was Diane Spears doing in Lochdubh? He could understand someone being concerned about a missing relative but she didn’t seem the type to lose too much sleep over a cousin who had gone AWOL, especially one who had made it a bit of a habit. He recalled from his case notes that she was Hibbert’s only real family, but Spears hadn’t kicked up such a fuss when Hibbert had gone missing previously. And what about Hibbert? He had spoken to everyone in the area who knew her and they had all said the same thing—she was a very nice, helpful lass, yet nobody had been in the least bit upset that she had vanished. Nobody in the area had even reported her missing—it was Spears who had done that. No matter what people had said, he had the distinct impression that they were glad to see the back of her. Highlanders eked out the truth like a miser’s pennies. Unless it was in their own best interest, they gave away only what they had to. In talking to the locals, Hamish knew full well that things had been left unsaid, and unless he had to dig deeper, he had no intention of stirring up trouble. The best thing was to sit back and wait for Hibbert to show up again.