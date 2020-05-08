Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

10 Edge-of-Your-Seat Thriller Ebook Deals

Discover your next favorite edge-of-your-seat thriller with these $3.99 – $8.99 ebook deals on sale until June 1st!

 

Sunset Express

by

When a wealthy entrepreneur is accused of murder in Los Angeles, wisecracking private eye Elvis Cole is hired to prove that the evidence was corrupted and becomes suspicious about the defense attorney's motivations.

Black Cherry Blues

by

In this Edgar Award-winning thriller, former Louisiana homicide cop Dave Robicheaux is trying to start a new life after the murder of his wife-but he can't escape his past forever.

The Big Nowhere

by

The D. A.'s brass, a sheriff's deputy, and a rough-and-tumble bagman are unknowingly chasing a nightmare in this thrilling novel from the author of "some of the most powerful crime novels ever written" (New York Times).

Innocent

by

The "unputdownable courtroom drama" (Stephen King) and riveting sequel to the landmark bestseller Presumed Innocent, in which Tommy Molto and Rusty Sabich come head-to-head in a second murder trial.

The Shadows We Hide

by

Journalist Joe Talbert investigates the murder of the father he never knew, and must reckon with his own family's past, in this "brilliant sequel" to the national bestseller The Life We Bury (Publishers Weekly).

The Millionaires

by

Two brothers who are desperately chasing success get more than they bargained for in this suspenseful cat-and-mouse thriller of wealth, crime, and social climbing.

New Tricks

by

A new dog owner determined to protect his pup will go to great legal lengths to save his dog in this charming and thrilling cozy mystery.

Garnethill

by

Maureen O'Donnell wakes up one morning to find her therapist boyfriend murdered in the middle of her living room and herself a prime suspect in a murder case. Desperate to clear her name and to get at the truth, Maureen traces rumors about a similar murder at a local psychiatric hospital, uncovering a trail of deception and repressed scandal that could exonerate her - or make her the next victim.

Stone Kiss

by

When a Manhattan rabbi is brutally murdered, an LAPD officer and his wife begin a dangerous mission to save a young girl from kidnapping—and investigate a deadly new case that puts them both at great peril.

My Cousin Rachel

by

Daphne du Maurier's classic novel of lust, suspicion, and obsession that inspired major motion picture starring Rachel Weisz and Sam Claflin.

 

