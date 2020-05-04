Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

5 Sandra Brown Ebook Deals from $4.99 – $6.99

The Switch

The Switch

by

After her twin sister's brutal murder, a young woman teams up with a NASA astronaut who is working to clear his name, and together they must track down a killer whose lethal plans are far from over.

Friction

Friction

by

After a courtroom gunman threatens everything he holds dear, a Texas Ranger with a checkered past must choose between vengeance and family in this #1 New York Times bestselling thriller.

Unspeakable

Unspeakable

by

A drifter working as a ranch hand in East Texas must protect a widow and her young son from the ruthless criminal who is determined to destroy them.

Sting

Sting

by

A savvy businesswoman and an assassin struggle to outwit the FBI—and each other—in this #1 NYT bestselling story of sizzling romance and shocking deception from "a masterful storyteller" (USA Today).

Not Even for Love

Not Even for Love

by

When she catches the eye of a wealthy businessman, Jordan Hadlock's future is all planned out . . . until a hunky photographer ignites a new passion in her one stormy night.

 

What to Read Next

5 Fast-Paced Reads for Fans of Sandra Brown

Which Sandra Brown Heroine Are You?

sandra brown

Sandra Brown’s All-Time Favorite Novels Might Surprise You