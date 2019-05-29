The Best New Crime Fiction of June 2019
Summertime, and the reading is easy and everything is murder-y. Er, at least in these crime books coming out in June. There’s a PI, a locked-room puzzle mystery, a jilted women obsessed with true-crime, cults, and an FBI analyst. Basically, something for everyone, so pick your poison and get to solving!
Big Sky
by Kate Atkinson
Jackson Brodie is back, this is not a drill! This British PI series finally has a new book for fans to sink into. Brodie is back to quiet life in a seaside village when of course something happens that brings his past back and ends the quiet. And, of course, it also sends him down a rabbit hole with a new case—sinister network, anyone?! If you’ve yet to start the series, may I suggest a marathon read starting with Case Histories. You can thank me later.
Murder in the Crooked House
Soji Shimada; Louise Heal Kawai (Translator)
One of the rarest experiences I get when reading crime novels is being totally surprised by the solve, and let me tell you, there was no way I would have guessed Shimada’s solve for his previous novel The Tokyo Zodiac Murders. That’s why I’m ridiculously excited that another one of his locked-room mysteries has been translated to English, because if anyone can stump me again, it’s him! It’s such a puzzle that the murder can’t be solved by the police, and they have to call in a renowned sleuth—can you beat them to the solve it with the clues provided along the way? Challenge accepted!
Conviction
by Denise Mina
I’m already a big fan of Mina’s—Tana French fans should definitely be reading her—so a new novel is like catnip to me. Murder-y catnip. This is a super interesting premise—imagine your spouse left you for your best friend, and took your kids, so you found yourself obsessing over a true crime podcast where you swear you know one of the victims. OMG! Seriously, this is like the perfect bananapants setup for Mina to flesh out with her amazing and deeply written characters.
Your Life Is Mine
Nathan Ripley
Hello, cult lovers, please meet this novel. Blanche Potter’s life goal has been to distance herself from the notorious killer and cult leader Chuck Varner. Her father! That’s gotta be a hefty therapy bill. Anyhoo, Potter’s life is about to get worse when her mother is murdered and she must return to her childhood home. With the police not sharing information and a nosy reporter asking questions, Potter becomes convinced the cult has found a new chapter... That can't be good.
Unsolved
by James Patterson
by David Ellis
If you’ve been waiting for the second book in the Invisible series: Happy pub month to you! Or if you’re a fan of FBI procedurals, you’ll want to check out this series. FBI analyst Emmy Dockery is one of those characters with the Sherlock bug—she sees what everyone else misses in the patterns of murders and crimes. But has she finally found her match with a string of “accidental” deaths across the country? I for one have all the faith my gal will get this solved while giving me a good heart-racing read!
