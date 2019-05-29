The Best New Crime Fiction of June 2019

One of the rarest experiences I get when reading crime novels is being totally surprised by the solve, and let me tell you, there was no way I would have guessed Shimada’s solve for his previous novel The Tokyo Zodiac Murders. That’s why I’m ridiculously excited that another one of his locked-room mysteries has been translated to English, because if anyone can stump me again, it’s him! It’s such a puzzle that the murder can’t be solved by the police, and they have to call in a renowned sleuth—can you beat them to the solve it with the clues provided along the way? Challenge accepted!