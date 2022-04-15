The True Story Of: Anticipated True Crime Books Coming Soon

Duncan McNab’s The Snapshot Killer is a chilling look inside the mind of a serial killer. Christopher Wilder was a predator who first caught the attention of law enforcement in Sydney when as a teenager he was charged with rape. Then he moved to Florida where he continued to prey on young girls, luring them with promises of a modeling career. Wilder hid in plain sight and could have been caught several times, but he wasn’t. This book looks at how Wilder was able to get away with these crimes for so long, and it reveals the tragic stories of his victims.