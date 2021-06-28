Suspense Filled Books Coming This July
What’s the best thing to get you through a scorching summer? Gripping, fast-paced mystery, thriller, or suspense novels. And if you’re looking for your next thrilling read with all the twists and turns, you’re in luck because all of these titles are coming out in July, right in the heat of summer. Whether you’re looking for a propulsive beach read or something to keep you on the edge of your seat from the comfort of your air-conditioned home, all of these books need to be added to your TBR pile.
The Therapist
B. A. Paris
In the new gripping psychological thriller from B.A. Paris, The Therapist, the gated community of exclusive homes called The Circle seems like a dream come true. But appearances can be deceiving. When Alice and Leo first move into the community, they think they’ve found their dream home, but as they get to know their neighbors, they discover shocking truths about their home and about the therapist who lived there before them.
An Ambush of Widows
by Jeff Abbott
Jeff Abbott’s new standalone suspense novel An Ambush of Widows starts with two seemingly unconnected businessmen dead in an abandoned warehouse. Henry North was a cyber security officer from New Orleans. Wei "Adam" Zhang was the cofounder of one of the most successful venture capitalist firms in Austin. Now, their widows are searching for answers to their husbands’ deaths, while also trying to keep secrets of their own.
The Retreat
by Elisabeth de Mariaffi
The Retreat by Elisabeth de Mariaffi follows Maeve Martin, who heads out to the High Water Center for the Arts with the intent of starting her own dance company. Isolated in a snowy cabin in the Rocky Mountains, Maeve can leave behind her life at home and focus on her art. But when an avalanche strikes, snowing Maeve in with six other guests, it doesn’t take long for tensions to run high. And then people start dying. One after another.
The Final Girl Support Group
Grady Hendrix
The latest horror suspense novel from Grady Hendrix, The Final Girl Support Group, is a fast-paced novel about final girls, the ones in the horror movies who fight back and survive. After the fighting is over, the villain is defeated, and everyone has moved on, what happens to them? For more than a decade, Lynnette Tarkington has been meeting with other women like herself, those who have survived unspeakable massacres. Now, with the help of their therapist, these five women are trying to piece their lives back together. But when one of the women misses a meeting, the group must come to terms with the fact that someone has discovered their group. Someone is trying to tear their lives apart once more.
The Icepick Surgeon
by Sam Kean
Sam Kean’s true crime novel The Icepick Surgeon: Murder, Fraud, Sabotage, and Other Dastardly Deeds Perpetrated in the Name of Science uncovers the gripping, untold dark history of science. While science has often been linked to progress, we don’t often stop to ask ourselves what the cost of progress truly is. Kean sheds a light on the history of the human costs of scientific study to show the truth behind scientific advancement.
Rovers
by Richard Lange
Rovers by Richard Lange is a hard-boiled supernatural thriller. Jesse and Edgar are two immortal brothers who travel the American Southwest, remaining on the outskirts of society and consuming human blood in order to survive. But their routine is disrupted when they encounter a young woman who forces the brothers to confront their past and fight like hell to keep her safe.
The Stranger in the Mirror
Liv Constantine
The Stranger in the Mirror by Liv Constantine is a new psychological suspense novel with surprising twists. Addison’s about to get married, but there one thing holding her back from being excited about the big day. She doesn’t know who she really is. A few years ago, Addison was found bleeding next to a New Jersey highway, and while her wounds healed, her memory never came back. She can’t remember her real name. She can’t remember why she was on the side of the road. And worst of all, she can’t escape the nagging feeling that she’s done something terrible.
The Shadow
by James Patterson
by Brian Sitts
Only two people know that 1930s society man Lamont Cranston has a secret identity as the Shadow, a crusader for justice. One is his greatest love, Margo Lane, and the other is fiercest enemy, Shiwan Khan. When Khan ambushes the couple, they must risk everything for the slimmest chance of survival . . . in the future.
A century and a half later, Lamont awakens in a world both unknown and disturbingly familiar. The first person he meets is Maddy Gomes, a teenager with her own mysterious secrets, including a knowledge of the legend of the Shadow.
Most disturbing, Khan's power continues to be felt over the city and its people. No one in this new world understands the dangers of stopping him better than Lamont Cranston. And only the Shadow knows that he’s the one person who might succeed before more innocent lives are lost.
Look What You Made Me Do
by Elaine Murphy
Carrie Lawrence doesn’t need a happily ever after. She’ll just settle for “after.” After a decade of helping her sister hide her victims. After a lifetime of lies. She just wants to be safe, boring, and not trekking through the woods at night with a dead body wrapped in a carpet.
Becca Lawrence doesn’t believe in happily ever after because she’s already happy. She’s gotten away with murder for a decade and has blackmailed her sister into helping her hide the evidence—what more could a girl want?
When thirteen bodies are discovered in their small town, people are shocked. But not as shocked as Carrie, who thought she knew all the details of Becca’s sordid pastime. When Becca swears she’s not behind the grisly new crimes, they realize the town has a second serial killer who has the sisters in his sights, and what he wants is . . . Carrie.
