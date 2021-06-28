Suspense Filled Books Coming This July

The latest horror suspense novel from Grady Hendrix, The Final Girl Support Group, is a fast-paced novel about final girls, the ones in the horror movies who fight back and survive. After the fighting is over, the villain is defeated, and everyone has moved on, what happens to them? For more than a decade, Lynnette Tarkington has been meeting with other women like herself, those who have survived unspeakable massacres. Now, with the help of their therapist, these five women are trying to piece their lives back together. But when one of the women misses a meeting, the group must come to terms with the fact that someone has discovered their group. Someone is trying to tear their lives apart once more.