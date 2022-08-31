Horror to Read After Watching Netflix’s Sandman

So you’ve watched The Sandman on Netflix—even the bonus episode. Now you have to figure out what to do with yourself while you wait to see if the series get renewed for a second season. If you’ve already read the whole comic book series by Neil Gaiman and now you’re looking for more horror and dark fantasy with the same vibe, we’ve got you covered. Here are horror books you should read if you loved The Sandman.

Lovecraft Country Much like Sandman, Matt Ruff’s Lovecraft Country has been adapted into an unforgettable and incredibly dark series, featuring all sorts of supernatural beings. The year is 1954. Twenty-two year old Army veteran Atticus Turner’s father has gone missing, and so he sets off on a road trip to New England to find him. Along for the ride are his Uncle George—publisher of The Safe Negro Travel Guide—and his childhood friend Letitia. Their journey is full of treacherous roadblocks and horrifying monsters, both natural and supernatural. Trade Paperback Buy Book Arrow Icon Arrow icon Amazon

Dead Water In Dead Water by C.A. Fletcher, a water-borne blight rocks a small community on a remote island on the Northern Atlantic. The rumors say that the illness could possibly be a water-borne neural infection from the shellfish farm. Or maybe the whole thing is just a case of mass hysteria. Or maybe the island and its inhabitants are simply cursed. Whatever the cause of the illness, it’s tearing the community apart. Especially after the ferry service fails, leaving the community cut off from the rest of the world. Hardcover Arrow Icon Arrow icon ebook

A Dowry of Blood A Dowry of Blood is a dark and imaginative retelling of Dracula from the perspective of one of the vampire’s brides. Constanta was saved from the brink of death from a mysterious stranger. Now, she’s been transformed from a medieval peasant into a bride fit for Dracula, the undying king. But the longer Constanta remains with Dracula, the more she realizes that her beloved is capable of doing horrible things. ebook Arrow Icon Arrow icon Hardcover Buy Book Arrow Icon Arrow icon Amazon

A Witch in Time Set in 1895, A Witch in Time follows sixteen-year-old Juliet LeCompte who has a passionate but doomed romantic entanglement with the married Parisian painter Auguste Marchant. Juliet’s mother, a witch, tries to put a curse on Marchant, but she botches the spell, thus unwittingly binding Juliet to Marchant throughout the rest time. Now, Juliet must relive her affair and her tragic death throughout history. But Luke Varner, the demon who has been tasked with seeing out Juliet’s mother’s badly crafted curse, has fallen in love with Juliet in all her incarnations. In her present-day incarnation as Helen, a magazine executive in Washington DC, Juliet (now Helen) starts to remember her past and her previous lives. Does this mean she will finally find the power to break the spell? Trade Paperback Arrow Icon Arrow icon ebook

Hardcover

Emily Martin has a PhD in English from the University of Southern Mississippi. She’s a contributing editor at Book Riot and blogs/podcasts at Book Squad Goals.