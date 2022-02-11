Psychological and Domestic Thrillers Coming This Year
2022 is already promising to be an excellent year for psychological thrillers. With shocking twists, unforgettable mysteries, and questionable characters, these are the thriller books 2022 you’ll want to add to your TBR. Here are nine psychological thriller books coming out this year that you won’t want to miss.
The Night They Vanished
by Vanessa Savage
The Night They Vanished is the story of a family with a secret. Fourteen years ago, a tragedy changed Hannah's family forever. It's a tragedy for which Hannah was held responsible, and she has not spoken to her family since. But then Hannah sees her family's home listed as the scene of a horrific crime, and when she tries to contact them, she discovers her family has disappeared. What happened to them? And what will Hannah's discoveries uncover about what happened all those years ago?
The Ninth Month
by James Patterson
With Richard DiLallo
Emily Atkinson leads a complicated life in New York City. She’s a successful marketing executive who lives in a luxury apartment and enjoys a glamorous existence until she lands in the hospital with a double diagnosis: she parties too much—and she’s pregnant. Her nurse and new best friend, Betsey, helps Emily rediscover how much she loves morning runs in the park and quiet nights at home. But as a series of women in her wealthy social circles go missing, Emily’s pregnancy becomes decidedly high-risk.
The House Across the Lake
Riley Sager
Casey Fletcher, a recently widowed actress trying to escape a streak of bad press, has retreated to the peace and quiet of her family’s lake house in Vermont. Armed with a pair of binoculars and several bottles of bourbon, she passes the time watching Tom and Katherine Royce, the glamorous couple living in the house across the lake. They make for good viewing—a tech innovator, Tom is rich, and a former model, Katherine is gorgeous.
One day on the lake, Casey saves Katherine from drowning, and the two strike up a budding friendship. But the more they get to know each other—and the longer Casey watches—it becomes clear that Katherine and Tom’s marriage isn’t as perfect and placid as it appears. When Katherine suddenly vanishes, Casey becomes consumed with finding out what happened to her. In the process, she uncovers eerie, darker truths that turn a tale of voyeurism and suspicion into a story of guilt, obsession and how looks can be very deceiving.
The Match
by Harlan Coben
After months away, Wilde has returned to the Ramapo Mountains in the wake of a failed bid at domesticity that confirms what he’s known all along: He belongs on his own, free from the comforts and constraints of modern life.
Suddenly, a DNA match on an online ancestry database brings Wilde closer to his past than he’s ever dreamed, and finally gives Wilde the opening he needs to track down his father. But meeting the man brings up more questions than answers. So Wilde reaches out to his last, most desperate lead, a second cousin who disappears as quickly as he resurfaces, having experienced an epic fall from grace that can only be described as a waking nightmare.
Was his cousin’s downfall a long time coming? Or was he the victim of a conspiracy as cunning as it is complex? And how does it all connect to the man once known as The Stranger, a treacherous fugitive with a growing following whose mission and methods have only turned more dangerous with time?
The Family Remains
Lisa Jewell
The Family that Remains starts with a phone call. When Rachel Rimmer's phone rings one early morning, she's shocked to receive the news that her husband Michael has been found dead in the cellar of his house in France. The French police claim Michael was murdered by his gangster associates. But Rachel knows the truth. Michael's real killer is his ex-wife Lucy, the last person to see him alive, and she's still out there.
I Told You This Would Happen
by Elaine Murphy
The Couple at Number 9
Claire Douglas
The Couple at Number 9 is an exciting new psychological thriller in which a couple believes they've landed the home of their dreams. But when Saffron Cutler and her boyfriend Tom move into their new house and start working on renovations, they're shocked to discover human remains. The body was buried 30 years earlier, back when Saffron's grandmother Rose lived there. Now Rose is in a nursing home, and her Alzheimer’s is leaving her feeling confused most of the time. But it's clear she remembers something. What happened 30years ago? Was Saffron's grandmother involved? And are Saffron and Tom now in danger?
The Darkness of Others
by Cate Holahan
Imani Banks lives in a posh Brooklyn Heights neighborhood that has just been rocked to its core. An acclaimed movie director has been murdered, and his blond trophy wife—Imani’s closest friend—is missing. Their neighbors, along with the media, jump to the conclusion that Melissa Walker has killed her husband in a fit of rage and is on the run.
Fortunately for the missing actress, Imani is a psychiatrist as well as a steadfast friend. She will never give up her search and is determined to prove Melissa’s innocence. It shouldn’t take a degree in human behavior to know that Melissa would never leave her daughter behind.
Recently, Imani and her chef husband rented some extra rooms in their house to a struggling waitress from his restaurant. Tonya Sayre has moved in with her teen daughter and the convenient timing and her suspicious behavior soon lead Imani to suspect that the true killer is living right under her own roof. Now all she has to do is prove it.
Nobody But Us
by Laure Van Rensburg
Steven Harding is a handsome, well-respected professor. Ellie Masterson is a wide-eyed grad student.
Together, they are driving south from New York for their first vacation: three days in an isolated cabin, far from the city.
Ahead of them, the promise of long, dark nights—and the chance to get to know each other better, away from prying eyes.
It should be a perfect romantic getaway for two. But when a snowstorm strands them in the house, each realizes the other harbors a dangerous secret—and soon it becomes clear one of them won’t escape the weekend alive.
The It Girl
Ruth Ware
The IT Girl is the latest page-turning thriller from best-selling author Ruth Ware. April Clarke-Cliveden was the first person Hannah Jones met at Oxford University. April was vivacious, bright, and sometimes cruel. She was one of those women that people are just naturally drawn to, the ultimate It girl, and Hannah was lucky enough to be a part of her inner circle. By the end of their second term, April was dead. Ten years have passed since April’s death, and the man convicted of killing April has died in prison. And yet just when Hannah thinks the past is behind her, a young journalist presents new evidence that suggests Neville may have been innocent. Wanting to know the truth about what happened to April, Hannah reconnects with her old friends Will, Hugh, Ryan, and Emily, who also happened to be part of April's inner circle back in college. Could one of them be capable of murder?
Greenwich Park
Katherine Faulkner
Helen’s idyllic life—handsome architect husband, gorgeous Victorian house, and cherished baby on the way—begins to change the day she attends her first prenatal class.
There, she meets Rachel, an unpredictable single mother-to-be who doesn’t seem very maternal: she smokes, drinks, and professes little interest in parenthood. Still, Helen is drawn to her. Maybe Rachel just needs a friend. And to be honest, Helen’s a bit lonely herself. At least Rachel is fun to be with. She makes Helen laugh, invites her confidences, and distracts her from her fears.
But her increasingly erratic behavior is unsettling. And Helen’s not the only one who’s noticed. Her friends and family begin to suspect that her strange new friend may be linked to their shared history in unexpected ways. When Rachel threatens to expose a past crime that could destroy all of their lives, it becomes clear that there are more than a few secrets laying beneath the broad-leaved trees and warm lamplight of Greenwich Park.
The Last Housewife
Ashley Winstead
While in college in upstate New York, Shay Evans and her best friends met a captivating man who seduced them with a web of lies about the way the world works, bringing them under his thrall. By senior year, Shay and her friend Laurel were the only ones who managed to escape. Now, eight years later, Shay's built a new life in a tony Texas suburb. But when she hears the horrifying news of Laurel's death—delivered, of all ways, by her favorite true-crime podcast crusader—she begins to suspect that the past she thought she buried is still very much alive, and the predators more dangerous than ever.
Recruiting the help of the podcast host, Shay goes back to the place she vowed never to return to in search of answers. As she follows the threads of her friend's life, she's pulled into a dark, seductive world, where wealth and privilege shield brutal philosophies that feel all too familiar. When Shay's obsession with uncovering the truth becomes so consuming she can no longer separate her desire for justice from darker desires newly reawakened, she must confront the depths of her own complicity and conditioning. But in a world built for men to rule it—both inside the cult and outside of it—is justice even possible, and if so, how far will Shay go to get it?
