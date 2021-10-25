Mystery & Thriller Books Coming This November
The weather is getting colder, and you’re looking for chilling mystery suspense novels to get your heart pulsing and keep you on the edge of your seat this November. Here are a few new mystery books coming out in November that you won’t want to miss. These suspense books are perfect for reading under a blanket or next to a warm fire—anywhere that will make you feel safe and comfy while you read these page-turning stories. You’re not going to want to put these titles down.
The Dark Hours
by Michael Connelly
The Dark Hours is the stunning 23rd novel in Michael Connelly's Harry Bosch series. Bonus: it's also the fourth novel in Connelly's Renée Ballard series. In this novel, LAPD Detective Renée Ballard and Harry Bosch team up when chaos strikes Hollywood on New Year's Eve. Has a dormant killer returned to strike again? And will Ballard and Bosch be able to find the killer when an unsolved case and a new case intersect?
Mercy
by David Baldacci
David Baldacci's fourth Atlee Pine novel Mercy picks up where the third novel left off. FBI agent Atlee Pine's twin sister Mercy was abducted over 30years ago. In this novel, Atlee hopes to finally get to the bottom of what happened to her. Now, Atlee has proof that her sister survived the abduction, and she's recommitting the investigation with a new sense of hope. Atlee is so close to finding the truth, but this fourth suspense novel will see the FBI agent on her most dangerous mission yet. And it might cost her everything.
The Pledge
by Kathleen Kent
The Pledge is the thrilling conclusion to Kathleen Kent's Edgar-nominated Detective Betty Rhyzyk trilogy. Detective Betty has recently been promoted to Sergeant in the Dallas Police Department. Everything seems to be going well for her, but then she finds herself on the phone with a notorious cartel leader, The Knife. The Knife has it out for Evangeline Roy, a cult leader who also happens to hold a personal vendetta against Betty. Which means Betty is the perfect person to pull Evangeline out of hiding.
The Collective
Alison Gaylin
The Collective is the latest novel from Alison Gaylin, the Edgar Award-winning author of Never Look Back and If I Die Tonight. This mystery suspense book is about Camille Gardner, a grieving mother who is determined to seek out revenge against the young man she believes is responsible for her daughter's death. Her obsession draws the attention of a peculiar group of people—The Collective, a group of women who all have their own stories of loss and their own plans to get their revenge. But the more Camille gets entangled in the group's plans of revenge, the more she realizes she might just be in over her head.
Hello, Transcriber
Hannah Morrissey
Hello, Transcriber is Hannah Morrissey's mystery suspense debut about Hazel Greenlee, an aspiring writer who takes on a job as a police transcriber, partially because she thinks she'll be able to find inspiration for her books. But things get more complicated when Hazel's neighbor confesses to hiding the body of an overdose victim in a dumpster. The suspicious death is linked to Candy Man, a notorious drug dealer. Now Hazel has a first-row seat to the investigation and becomes captivated by the lead detective, Nikolai Kole. Intrigued by the prospects of gathering eyewitness intel for her book, Hazel joins Kole in exploring Black Harbor's darkest side. As the investigation unfolds, Hazel will learn just how far she'll go for a good story.
All Her Little Secrets
Wanda M. Morris
Ellice Littlejohn seemingly has it all: an Ivy League law degree, a well-paying job as a corporate attorney in midtown Atlanta, great friends, and a “for fun” relationship with a rich, charming executive, who just happens to be her white boss. But everything changes one cold January morning when Ellice arrives in the executive suite and finds him dead with a gunshot to his head.
And then she walks away like nothing has happened. Why? Ellice has been keeping a cache of dark secrets, including a small-town past and a kid brother who’s spent time on the other side of the law. She can’t be thrust into the spotlight—again.
But instead of grieving this tragedy, people are gossiping, the police are getting suspicious, and Ellice, the company’s lone black attorney, is promoted to replace her boss. While the opportunity is a dream-come-true, Ellice just can’t shake the feeling that something is off.
When she uncovers shady dealings inside the company, Ellice is trapped in an impossible ethical and moral dilemma. Suddenly, Ellice’s past and present lives collide as she launches into a pulse-pounding race to protect the brother she tried to save years ago and stop a conspiracy far more sinister than she could have ever imagined…
Game On
Janet Evanovich
When Stephanie Plum is woken up in the middle of the night by the sound of footsteps in her apartment, she wishes she didn’t keep her gun in the cookie jar in her kitchen. And when she finds out the intruder is fellow apprehension agent Diesel, six feet of hard muscle and bad attitude who she hasn’t seen in more than two years, she still thinks the gun might come in handy.
Turns out Diesel and Stephanie are on the trail of the same fugitive: Oswald Wednesday, an international computer hacker as brilliant as he is ruthless. Stephanie may not be the most technologically savvy sleuth, but she more than makes up for that with her dogged determination, her understanding of human nature, and her willingness to do just about anything to bring a fugitive to justice. Unsure if Diesel is her partner or her competition in this case, she’ll need to watch her back every step of the way as she sets the stage to draw Wednesday out from behind his computer and into the real world.
