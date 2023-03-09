Free shipping off orders over $35

Highest Goodreads-Rated Crime Novels in 2023 So Far

The 5 Highest Goodreads-Rated Crime Novels in 2023The best way to find your next favorite book is through word-of-mouth, right? Because your friends typically have similar tastes to you. If they don’t, (mine don’t), then we must turn to Goodreads, the collective of readers who can point you in the right direction—or at least your favorite direction. The six books below are the highest Goodreads-rated crime novels in 2023 so far. We’ve based this on books with over 1,000 reviews.

 

What to Read Next

TheOutfit2022

Catch Up on the Best Mystery and Thriller Movies of 2022

Bone-Chilling Mystery and Suspense

Crime and Mystery and Magical Beings

Crime and Mystery and Magical Beings

LitThrillers_NovelSuspects

Genre-Blending Literary Fiction For Suspense Readers

5 Crime Fiction Books Set Abroad

International Mystery Suspense: 5 Crime Fiction Books Set Abroad

March2023_NovelSuspects_BooksCrimeFiction

Crime Fiction Books In Stores This March

 