10 Thrilling February Releases We’re Excited For
Add these books to your reading list for this February. In these books, you’ll meet new characters finding themselves in dangerous situations and reunite with familiar ones who just can’t catch a break. Wealthy billionaires with sinister plans. Detectives with a growing list of foes. One wrong move in these strategic games could turn deadly for everyone. Both sides will use every resource at their disposal until one clear winner emerges.
The House Guest
Hank Phillippi Ryan
Alyssa Macallan is dumped by her wealthy, powerful husband, and with their divorce looming, she starts to suspect her manipulative ex is plotting to leave her alone and penniless. She really needs a friend with the FBI shows up at her door. Bree Lorrance, running from a dangerous relationship of her own, accepts Alyssa’s offer to stay in Alyssa’s guest house and the two become confidantes. Then, Bree makes her a tempting offer that shows Alyssa that maybe they can solve each other’s problems. But people aren’t what they appear. In this cat-and-mouse thriller, fates and fortunes can dramatically change making a shocking truth arise that karma has a funny way of coming back.
Death of a Traitor
by M. C. Beaton
With R.W. Green
In this next installment of A Hamish Macbeth Mystery, Scotland’s most quick-witted but unambitious policeman is back. Kate Hibbert has only been a resident of the sleepy village of Lochdubh for only a year and already alienated one too many residents with her eager, not entirely well-intentioned, helping hand. A neighbor sees her lugging a heavy suitcase to a bus stop and hopes this will be the last he sees her. But two weeks later, news arrives that Kate has gone missing. Her cousin demands the local police to step in. Hamish’s investigation leads him down a storm of lies, intrigue, and scandal. Who really was Kate? As he goes deeper into the case, he suspects she may be more sinister than expected.
Don't Fear the Reaper
Stephen Graham Jones
Jade Daniels is released from prison right before Christmas when her conviction is overturned. As soon as she returns to Proofrock, her life takes a dangerous turn. Dark Mill South, convicted serial killer, escapes his prison transfer just outside of Proofrock and now seeks revenge for the thirty-eight Dakota men hanged in 1862. Dark Mill South’s Reunion Tour began on December 12, 2019. On Friday the 13th—twenty bodies later—it would be over.
In this enchanting spy thriller, it’s 1990, and Melvina Donleavy arrives in Soviet Belarus on her first undercover mission with the CIA alongside three fellow agents. No one knows she’s playing two roles. She’s merely a secretary to the KGB, but to the CIA, she’s the only one who can stop the flow of nuclear weapons from the Soviet Union to the Middle East. She’s a “super recognizer”, which means she’ll never forget a face. But no amount of training prepares her for the increasing disappearance of women. As she searches for answers, she also catches the attention of the petrifying “Black Wolf”, the head of the KGB. She’ll have to learn that the only person you could ever trust is yourself.
King Ludwig II of Bavaria was an enigmatic figure, eccentric to the point of madness towards the last years of his life. In those years, history tells us that he was in search for a new kingdom, a place he could retreat into and rule as he wished. Whether or not he was successful remains a mystery. Cotton Malone’s protégé, Luke Daniels, has managed to infiltrate a renegade group intent on winning Bavarian independence from Germany and gained the trust of the prince of Bavaria, determined to eliminate his brother and restore Wittelsbach monarchy. Everything now hinges on finding Ludwig’s success, legal title to lands Germany, China, and the United States all now want. In a race across Bavaria for clues hidden in Ludwig’s three fairytale castles, Malone and Daniels battle an ever-growing list of deadly adversaries, all trying to find the last kingdom.
James Michael Barrett lands a plea deal in his high-profile trial and leads law enforcement officers to the body of his last victim. At the alleged burial site, officers swing their shovels, hitting something metallic, setting off an explosion that instantly kills Barrett and most of the officers. Unfortunately, this is only the beginning of this shocking case for FBI consultant Kendra Michaels. More heinous murders in Barrett’s style continue and it becomes clear he may have had an accomplice. Kendra reluctantly accepts help from Tricia Walton, a college student who was the only survivor of Barrett’s attacks. Together, they must try to understand the killer’s terrifying plan.
Omega Canyon
Dan Simmons
Omega Canyon was one of the most restricted area on the Los Alamos atomic bomb research and testing grounds during WWII. Paul Haber was a physicist banished by the Nazi party during the war. After moving to America, he hoped to help in the war effort and avenge the loss of his wife and child to a Nazi concentration camp. But when a German spy presents proof his family is alive, Paul has to decide between the family he loves and the country that saved him.
Ryan Cloverhill, founder and CEO of the world’s most popular social media platform, invites his six best friends to his private island near Puget Sound. The first day, it was exactly what they expected: amazing food, lots of drinks and laughter, and a sunset cruise around the island. However, the next day takes a bewildering turn when the guests find their host missing. A touchscreen tablet awaits them, challenging them to unlock it with a passcode hidden somewhere in the group’s shared history. What starts as a silly game turns deadly when they learn what unlocking the tablet really means.
Scorched Grace
Margot Douaihy
When Saint Sebastian’s School becomes the target of a shocking arson spree, the Sisters of the Sublime Blood and their surrounding New Orleans community are thrust into chaos.
Patience is a virtue, but punk rocker turned nun Sister Holiday isn’t satisfied to just wait around for officials to return her home and sanctuary to its former peace, instead deciding to unveil the mysterious attacker herself. Her investigation leads her down a twisty path of suspicion and secrets, turning her against colleagues, students, and even fellow Sisters along the way. And to piece together the clues of this high-stakes mystery, she must at last reckon with the sins of her own past.
I Have Some Questions for You
Rebecca Makkai
A successful film professor and podcaster, Bodie Kane is content to forget her past—the family tragedy that marred her adolescence, her four largely miserable years at a New Hampshire boarding school, and the murder of her former roommate, Thalia Keith, in the spring of their senior year. Though the circumstances surrounding Thalia’s death and the conviction of the school’s athletic trainer, Omar Evans, are hotly debated online, Bodie prefers—needs—to let sleeping dogs lie.
But when the Granby School invites her back to teach a course, Bodie is inexorably drawn to the case and its increasingly apparent ﬂaws. In their rush to convict Omar, did the school and the police overlook other suspects? Is the real killer still out there? As she falls down the very rabbit hole she was so determined to avoid, Bodie begins to wonder if she wasn’t as much of an outsider at Granby as she’d thought—if, perhaps, back in 1995, she knew something that might have held the key to solving the case.
Emily Hoang is a writer and editor, who is obsessed with haunted houses, ghosts, and dreams. More info can be found on her website.