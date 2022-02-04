6 Books to Read After Watching Archive 81

Photo courtesy of Netflix

Archive 81 is a widely popular scripted found footage podcast that started in 2016, so when it was announced that the three season podcast was being adapted into a series for Netflix, we knew the story was going to the next level. The show follows the connected stories between Dan and Melody. In 1994, Melody begins filming the Visser Building in Lower Manhattan for a school project and captures a series of odd events on camera. 25 years later, Dan is tasked with restoring this footage and becomes embroiled in much more than he bargained for (e.g. a horrifying demonic cult).

After you have binged the series, check out these related reads that are the right amount of horror to tide you over as we patiently wait for a season two announcement (please, please, pretty please Netflix).

Anthem For decades, Judge Margot Burr-Nadir has worked tirelessly, case by case, to administer justice from the federal bench of the Eastern District of the United States. Her position already seems like the highest possible honor. So she is surprised when a call comes from the President of the United States inviting her to accept his nomination to the Supreme Court. For Margot, this should be among the brightest spots of an already charmed existence. But the call comes on a family trip to visit their oldest daughter, Story, who has, without warning, vanished as if spirited away in the middle of the night by forces unseen. Margot soon finds herself thrust onto the national stage in the middle of every parent’s worst nightmare.

RedHanded RedHanded rejects the outdated narrative of killers as monsters and that a victim “was just in the wrong place at the wrong time.” Instead, it dissects the stories of killers in a way that challenges perceptions and asks the hard questions about society, gender, poverty, culture, and even our politics. With their trademark humor, research on real-life cases, and unflinching analysis of what makes a criminal, Bala and Maguire take you through what drives the most extreme of human behavior to find out once and for all: what makes a killer tick?

The Program As seen in the HBO docuseries THE VOW: A jaw-dropping insider look into the world of the so-called “Hollywood Sex Cult” NXIVM chronicling the rise of an enigmatic cult leader, Keith Raniere, from its “Patient Zero,” his former girlfriend and test subject for his coercive control techniques. Enter Toni Natalie, Keith’s Patient Zero, the first one indoctrinated into Raniere’s methodology and the first one to escape. THE PROGRAM begins with the origin story of NXIVM, follows its rise to international prominence, and takes the reader into the downfall of Raniere through Toni’s eyes

Old Country Looking to lead a more peaceful life, former Marine Harry and his wife, Sasha, move to rural Idaho and buy an idyllic, remote ranch. Their nearest neighbors, Dan and Lucy Steiner, live over a mile away. But Dan and Lucy warn Harry and Sasha of a malevolent spirit that lives in the valley. Every season, the spirit haunts residents of that part of the Teton Valley in different and diabolical ways. Harry and Sasha are convinced isolation has driven their neighbors mad. That is, until the first of the manifestations appears, challenging everything Harry and Sasha thought they knew about the world we live in.

Confidence Anna McDonald’s terrible family vacation begins like many others: the weather is bad, the rental is shabby, her daughters are bored, and her ex-husband and his new partner insufferable. Luckily, Fin Cohen and his wife have agreed to come along, too, so when news breaks of a local kidnapping, the two amateur podcasters have just the excuse they need to jump ship. It seems that Lisa Lee, a young YouTube star, has vanished from her home. In Lisa's very last video, she had ventured into an abandoned chateau in France and inadvertently revealed a treasure unlike any other, hidden behind a revolving bookshelf. Watching the video, Anna knows she must find out what happened to this young woman before it’s too late. And to do so, she’ll need to track down that treasure, a mysterious item that might hold answers to the greatest questions ever asked.

The Glare After ten years of living on an isolated, tech-free ranch with her mother, sixteen-year-old Hedda is going back to the world of the Glare—her word for cell phones, computers, and tablets. But now she’s going to stay with her dad in California, where she was born, and she’s finally ready to be normal. Then Hedda rediscovers the Glare: the real Glare, a first-person shooter game from the dark web that scared her when she was younger. But as Hedda starts playing the so-called “death game”—and the game begins spreading among her friends — she realizes the truth behind her nightmares is even more twisted than she could have imagined.

