7 Great Private Investigator Novels to Dig Into

7 Great Private Investigator Novels to Dig Into_NovelSuspectsThere are some crimes that the police just can’t (or won’t!) take on, and then who’re you going to call? A private investigator, of course. These detective novels feature all sorts of private investigators who skillfully get at the heart of a crime better than the police. From cozy mysteries to historical PI’s to hard-hitting contemporary mystery novels, there’s a PI for everyone on this list.

 

Blink of an Eye

Blink of an Eye

by Roy Johansen

by Iris Johansen

Kendra Michaels is like a modern-day Sherlock Holmes. She was blind for the first twenty years of her life until a revolutionary new surgery gave her sight. Now, she uses her powerful talent for observation to assist police and investigators and consult on especially difficult cases. And nothing is more difficult than the case of Delilah Winter, a pop star who goes missing...right in the middle of an extremely busy sold-out show.

The Missing American

The Missing American

Kwei Quartey

Emma Djan once dreamed of becoming a well-respected and high-ranking police officer, but when her career dreams are dashed, she becomes a private investigator instead. It's through her work as a PI that she encounters the strange case of Gordon Tilson, an American man who connected with a widow from Ghana online. Against the advice of his family, he sent her money and even traveled to Ghana to visit, only to disappear. Now, Tilson's son has come to Ghana and he turns to Emma to help him find his missing father.

Smoke

Smoke

by Joe Ide

Christiana is the daughter of the biggest arms dealer on the West Coast, Angus Byrne. She’s also the sole witness and number one suspect in the murder of her boyfriend, found dead in her Newport Beach boutique. Isaiah Quintabe is coerced into taking the case to prove her innocence. If he can’t, Angus will harm the brilliant PI’s new girlfriend, ending her career.
The catch: Christiana has multiple personalities. Among them, a naïve, beautiful shopkeeper, an obnoxious drummer in a rock band, and a wanton seductress.
Isaiah’s dilemma: no one personality saw the entire incident. To find out what really happened the night of the murder, Isaiah must piece together clues from each of the personalities . . . before the cops close in on him.

Once You Go This Far

Once You Go This Far

Kristen Lepionka

Roxane Weary is an experienced PI and daughter of a cop, so when a young woman approaches her claiming that she suspects her mom's accidental death is no accident, Roxane is willing to listen. The woman in question, Rebecca Newsome, was married to a well-connected cop, so Roxane knows she must tread carefully. But when she uncovers a series of puzzling trips and bizarre facts that don't add up, does it mean Rebecca's ex is a killer?

The Dirty South

The Dirty South

John Connolly

Charlie Parker is John Connolly's famous PI, and in The Dirty South readers finally get to read about the case that gave him his start as a private detective! It's 1997 and Charlie Parker is a former NYPD detective sitting in a jail cell, mourning the loss of his family and thirsting for revenge. When other young women in this small Southern town are murdered, Charlie's life and these crimes collide in a fateful way.

Hot to Trot

Hot to Trot

M.C. Beaton; R. W. Green

Agatha Raisin is a private detective who isn't above sleuthing for personal reasons. When a former lover is set to marry a mysterious woman, Agatha does a little digging...but comes up empty-handed. Curious, she crashes the wedding. Unfortunately, that only leads to heartbreak and awkwardness, at least until the following morning when the bride is murdered and the groom asks Agatha to take on the case.

The Elephant of Surprise

The Elephant of Surprise

by Joe R. Lansdale

Hap and Leonard are an unlikely pair–Hap, a self-proclaimed white trash rebel, and Leonard–a tough-as-nails Black, gay, Vietnam vet and Republican–but they’re the closest friend either of them has in the world.

After years of crime-solving companionship, something’s changed: Hap, recently married to their P.I. boss, Brett, is now a family man. Amidst the worst flood East Texas has seen in years, the two run across a woman who’s had her tongue nearly cut out, pursued by a heavily armed pair of goons. Turns out the girl survived a mob hit, and the boss has come to clean up the mess.
On a chase that blows even the East Texas swampgrass back, Hap and Leonard must save the girl, and vanquish her foes, before the foes get them first. With a new case to solve, and a brand-new challenge to their relationship, will Hap and Leonard’s friendship survive? Will Hap and Leonard survive?

