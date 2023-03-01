Free shipping off orders over $35

The Inspiration Behind The Gothic Thriller Debut ‘The Spite House’

By Johnny Compton

The Inspiration Behind The Gothic Thriller Debut 'The Spite House'A family ripped apart by tragedy. A parent determined to return to a place they once called home. A house with a deep history, partly obscured, that is vital to the present. A story that is as much about grief, inherited trauma, and yearning for a miraculous second chance, as it is about frightening supernatural forces and the never-quiet dead.

 

Discover the Book

What to Read Next

TheThinMan_NovelSuspects

Ride or Die: Married or Romantically Partnered Detective Couples

Searing Suspense Stories

January eBook Deals: 16 Searing Suspense Stories

Bone-Chilling Mystery and Suspense

small town crimes

Small Towns and Their Dark Secrets

YAThrillers2023_NovelSuspects

New and Coming Soon: 21 Mysteries & Thrillers for Young Readers

The New Dazzling Spy Thriller from Kathleen Kent_NovelSuspects

The New Dazzling Spy Thriller from Kathleen Kent

 