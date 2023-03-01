The Inspiration Behind The Gothic Thriller Debut ‘The Spite House’

The entire opening paragraph to Shirley Jackson’s The Haunting of Hill House is legendary, and I tried to replicate some of its impact, as well as I could, in the opening to The Spite House, but the four words that still strike me hardest when I reread them are, “Hill House, not sane…”

Of course, you need the context of the entire opening to fully appreciate the horror contained in those words, but even absent everything surrounding them (which, to be as clear as possible, should never be skipped or treated as anything close to superfluous), the declaration that the house in question is insane is alarming. While recognizing that a person is in some way mentally unwell shouldn’t also result in them being labeled a menace, I’m not applying that same sympathy or consideration to a house. The idea that the house is at all alive and thinking is enough to make me think it unsafe, let alone the idea that it is also demented.

And why is Hill House’s mind so plagued? Here is one way in which the rest of the opening magnifies the horror: Hill House cannot dream, and nothing living can stay sane for long “under conditions of absolute reality.” The house has been driven mad because it never dreams, presumably because it never sleeps. Venture inside if you dare, but know that you can’t even rely on the luck of it being asleep and therefore unaware of your presence.