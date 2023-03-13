Women Who Get Revenge
Even as a suspense writer, I’ve always been rather squeamish about my personal entertainment choices. Blood and gore in films is a no-go for me, and if there’s a death on the page in a book, I need it to be fast and mostly painless. That’s why it may surprise even those closest to me that I enjoy stories of revenge, especially women getting revenge. For some reason, a strong lady giving someone, hopefully a bad man, their just come-uppance works for me. With that in mind, I’d like to share with you six books in which revenge acts a key motivator for the main character. I hope you find them as satisfying as I did.
The Change
Kirsten Miller
Three women are on the cusp of their fiftieth year as they begin to come into their own. Harriet has recently lost her job, and her interest in botany is literally growing to new heights. Nessa’s twin daughters have gone off to college, and she’s begun hearing voices calling to her from beyond. Jo is full of rage and has begun realizing that those hot flashes may actually be channeling energy into her ever-changing body. When the three of them realize that crimes against women are happening all around their wealthy suburb, they decide to take matters into their own hands.
This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around May 3, 2022. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.
The Husbands
Chandler Baker
When Nora and her husband decide to purchase a home in an exclusive suburban Texas neighborhood, Dynasty Ranch, she is shocked by the number of high-powered women who live here. She’s also shocked by how supportive each of their spouses seems to be. When she becomes engulfed in a wrongful death case, she begins to learn the secret to the success of these women, a sort of revenge against the patriarchy that’s been a long time coming.
This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around April 12, 2022. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.
On the day that Julia drops her daughter off at college, they are both witnesses to a mass shooting. When the camera shifts in the next chapter to a for-hire pregnant assassin named Ren, you know that these women are here to take care of business, which includes protecting their families. They will do whatever needs to be done in order to right perceived wrongs, even if it means sacrificing anyone who gets in their way.
This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around June 27, 2023. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.
For Your Own Good
Samantha Downing
This riveting thriller is set an elite private high school where misguided (read: sociopathic) Teacher of the Year, Teddy Crutcher, pushes his students and colleagues to reach their full potential, even if it comes with a few life—and death—lessons along the way. It’s unfortunate when he has to take care of a few nosy busybodies who keep asking ridiculous questions like where his wife has been for the past few months? Or why his colleagues keep dying? It may take a student or two to finally teach him what he really needs to learn.
This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around April 26, 2022. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.
In college, Shay and her friend Laurel were sucked into a tangle of lies by a captivating man. They had no idea until they escaped during their senior year that they’d become unwitting victims of a cult. Years later when Laurel is found dead, Shay embarks on a journey with her favorite true crime podcaster to discover what happened to her friend. The more she learns the more determined she becomes to take down this man and his seedy organization no matter the cost.
This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around August 16, 2022. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.
If you want a side of speculative with your revenge, look no farther than this spectacular story of a world in which women are coming into their own. Across the globe, young and old women are experiencing a phenomenon: electricity is coursing through their veins and with one touch, they can bring any man to his knees. Will these women enact revenge upon the patriarchy? Or will they be kinder matriarchal masters? Only time will tell.
This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around January 8, 2019. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.
Discover the Book
I Love It When You Lie
Kristen Bird
The three Williams girls are as close as sisters can be, and they also share one special trait in common: each of them have a man in their lives that they could do without.
Tara, the pastor’s wife, has been stealing money from the church and would prefer that her husband stay out of it. Then there’s June, who would do anything to have a baby of her own, even if her husband is dead set against it. Clementine, the youngest, is entangled in an affair with her professor, a man whose behavior she's starting to seriously question. Their sister-in-law Stephanie, an outsider, knows all the family dirt and is watching the three of them—and the men in their lives—closely.
When the woman who raised them, their beloved Gran, dies on the eve of her eightieth birthday, the Williams sisters return home to the Appalachian foothills to bury her. But their grandmother won’t be the only one they’ll put in a grave this weekend…because now someone has gone missing in the dark Appalachian woods.
And if Gran has taught them anything, it’s how to get rid of a good-for-nothin’ man.
This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around March 14, 2023. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
What to Read Next