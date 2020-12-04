The Best Crime Podcasts of 2020

This year has been long, and true crime podcasts have been a great escape from reality. If you’re obsessed with all things true crime, then these stories, ranging from cold cases to heists to more recent puzzling murders, are great to queue up and get lost in!

Nut Jobs

Nut Jobs follows one of the most bizarre $10 million heists that you’ve probably never heard of. Australian host Marc Fennell tells the story of how truckloads of California nuts valued at millions of dollars disappeared without a trace. It sounds outlandish, but the nut industry is actually very lucrative and complex, and this is a heist that was clearly planned by someone from within.

Park Predators

The National Parks of the United States cover a vast amount of territory across North America, and they house some of the most remote and dangerous wilderness you can find on the continent. It’s no surprise that many crimes have occurred on National Parks over the years, and each episode of Park Predators is dedicated to exploring the dark secrets and unthinkable crimes that occur on those lands.

LISK: Long Island Serial Killer

Hosted by Chris Mask and based on Lost Girls: An Unsolved American Mystery by Robert Kolker, this podcast takes a deep dive into the case of the Long Island Serial Killer. The investigation began in 2010 when a sex worker named Shannan Gilbert went missing, and authorities uncovered the bodies of nine other women, most of them sex workers. Comprising of extensive interviews, episode looks at an explosive unsolved crime spree spanning over a decade.

Forgotten: Women of Juárez

Ciudad Juárez, a city just over the U.S./Mexican border from El Paso, TX, has seen hundreds of women go missing over the last three decades. Many of the women have been found dead with disturbing symbols carved upon their bodies. Is it the work of a serial killer? A cult? And why have the cases gone unsolved? This podcast takes a deep dive into the various theories about the cases over the years.

The Orange Tree

Jennifer Cave was a twenty-one-year-old woman who went out with a friend to celebrate a new job, but then never turned up for her first day of work. Instead, her body was found at The Orange Tree, an apartment complex two blocks from the University of Texas. The twist comes when it was discovered that the friend that Jennifer was celebrating with, Colton Pitonyak, lived at The Prange Tree, and he and another woman fled to Mexico. This podcast is written and hosted by hosts who began working on this case when they were journalism students at the University of Texas.

The Officer’s Wife

The Officer’s Wife covers the bewildering case of Jessica Boynton, a Georgia woman who argued with her husband a few hours before he called 911 to report gunshots from within his house. When officers arrived, they found Jessica dead in a locked closet, and her husband’s service weapon beneath her. While her husband claimed innocence, the circumstances of the crime didn’t line up at all.

Most Notorious

Each week, Most Notorious looks at a different historical mystery or scandal. But this podcast does more than just highlight the crimes—the hosts interview academics, authors, and historians who have done a deep dive into the cases. From the Lindbergh baby kidnapping to the Hindenberg Disaster to Detroit’s Notorious Purple Gang, there’s a fascinating historical mystery for everyone.

Dead and Gone

The Grateful Dead is a band that embraces peace and love, and commands a huge following that call themselves Dead Heads. But some of the most dedicated Dead Heads have been murdered and gone missing over the years, and Dead and Gone covers their stories, trying to find answers about what might have happened.

Death, Lies, and Cyanide

Death, Lies, and Cyanide tells the story of a family in north Kerala, India that saw six homicides over the course of fourteen years. The deaths were initially thought to be natural until 2019, when authorities realized that Jolly Amma Joseph was a family member who was present for each of the deaths, and she allegedly confessed to the police. This is one of the few true crime podcasts that has come out of India, and it’s a fascinating story.

The Piketon Massacre

Covering the largest massacre in Ohio history, The Piketon Massacre is about the brutal murder of eight members of the Rhoden family in their different homes in 2016. The crime was cold and calculated, and it rocked their small town. Two years later, another family, the Wagners, were arrested for the murders. This podcast covers the crimes, and how it shook their small town.

