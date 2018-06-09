The Best Thrillers to Give Dad on Father’s Day

One of literature’s most dynamic duos has teamed up again for another Gideon Crew adventure! This time, Gideon, the master thief/genius scientist, discovers that he has only months left to live. Complicating this shocking diagnosis is the disappearance of his former employer. While searching for answers, Gideon is contacted about one last case: the location of a centuries-old tablet that holds the secrets of an unknown civilization. The promise of one last adventure is too good for Gideon to resist, so he dives in head first—but will having nothing to lose be the death of him?