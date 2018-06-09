The Best Thrillers to Give Dad on Father’s Day
You can run, but you can’t hide: Father’s Day is just around the corner and you still need to get dad the perfect gift. There’s no need to panic—especially if you’re shopping for a dad who loves reading thrillers. There’s still time to get dad the perfect gift—one that’s sure to give him a thrill.
The President Is Missing
by James Patterson
by Bill Clinton
Former president Bill Clinton and bestselling author James Patterson have joined forces to write an explosive new thriller, The President Is Missing. Set over the course of three days, Clinton and Patterson detail a terrible threat to the United States. It is a threat so great, and so terrifying, that not even the most powerful man in Washington is safe. Spoiler: he disappears! Revealing intricate firsthand details about the inner workings of the White House, The President is Missing will keep dad on the edge of his seat from cover to cover.
The Pharaoh Key
by Douglas Preston
by Lincoln Child
One of literature’s most dynamic duos has teamed up again for another Gideon Crew adventure! This time, Gideon, the master thief/genius scientist, discovers that he has only months left to live. Complicating this shocking diagnosis is the disappearance of his former employer. While searching for answers, Gideon is contacted about one last case: the location of a centuries-old tablet that holds the secrets of an unknown civilization. The promise of one last adventure is too good for Gideon to resist, so he dives in head first—but will having nothing to lose be the death of him?
The Fallen
by David Baldacci
After four bizarre murders occur in the bleak, rust belt town of Baronville, the local police are left stumped. But when Amos Decker and his FBI colleague Alex Jamison discover the cryptic clues left at the scenes–obscure Bible verses, odd symbols–they know that something sinister is going on. Decker, with his singular talents, may be the only one who can crack this bizarre case. Only this time–when one mistake could jeopardize the safety of those he holds closest–Decker finds that his previously infallible memory may not be so trustworthy after all.
Two Kinds of Truth
by Michael Connelly
The Escape Artist
by Brad Meltzer
“Meltzer is a master and this is his best. Not since The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo have you seen a character like this. Get ready to meet Nola. If you’ve never tried Meltzer, this is the one.”–Harlan Coben
The Hellfire Club
by Jake Tapper
When a young Congressman stumbles on the powerful political underworld of 1950’s D.C., he discovers a conspiracy that reaches the highest levels of governance. Now he must fight not only for his principles, his newfound political career, and for his life in this nail-biting thriller by CNN correspondent Jake Tapper.
How It Happened
by Michael Koryta
Kimberly Crepeaux is a young woman with a bad reputation in a small Maine town, so no one believes her when she admits to her part in a horrific double murder. No one, that is, except FBI Investigator Rob Barrett. He’s certain she’s telling the truth. But when the bodies are found and the details don’t add up, Barrett must try and salvage his career by finding the truth about the most puzzling case of his career. Kortya is a master at mystery who gets better with each new book.
