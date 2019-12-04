AudioFile’s 2019 Best Mystery and Suspense Audiobooks

Partnered with:

AudioFile Magazine reviewers and editors tap “play” on scads of audiobooks every day, looking for blow-you-away narration and standout production. AudioFile is the country’s oldest independent source of audiobook reviews and exclusive audiobook information, including narrator interviews and videos, blogs, and our Behind the Mic podcast.

We’re excited to partner with Novel Suspects to make it easy for you to find your next audiobook.

Here are our picks for 2019’s best mystery and suspense audiobooks. Happy Listening!

Kobo Big Sky Listeners join P.I. Jackson Brodie as what should be a simple investigation grows into something much more sinister. Narrator Jason Isaacs (who starred in the "Case Histories" TV series) is the perfect match for this multifaceted story. His confident and polished delivery allows both the wit in the writing and the tension of the plot to come together. His accents sound authentic, and he creates believable characters, including young females of different nationalities. While the story explores some of the horrors of human trafficking and child abuse, there is also a strong streak of humor that Isaacs reinforces, lightening an otherwise dark work. Listen to an Excerpt on Audiofile

Kobo The Accomplice Jonathan Davis gives an unparalleled performance of Joseph Kanon's exciting, thought-provoking, and highly satisfying novel set in 1962, after the capture and execution of Adolf Eichmann, the infamous Nazi. Max Weill, an Auschwitz survivor and famed Nazi hunter, spots Otto Schramm in a Hamburg park. Schramm, a high-ranking Nazi and Mengele co-worker, was presumed dead. Aging and ill, Max insists that his nephew, Aaron, an office worker with a safe, comfortable CIA desk job, find the elusive Nazi. Aaron finds himself out of his depth as he becomes entangled in both the search for Schramm and his feelings for Hanna, Schramm's daughter. Davis effortlessly becomes all the actors, everyone from Israeli Mossad and CIA field agents to Hanna and to Schramm himself. The shocking conclusion will leave listeners reeling. Listen to an Excerpt on Audiofile

Ebooks.com American Spy This is not your grandfather’s audio spy thriller. Marie Mitchell, a young African-American officer, is routinely bypassed and underestimated by the old boys in the intelligence networks she works for, and it has made her a much harder-headed customer than is suggested by the warm, feminine voice with which Turpin skillfully misleads you. When Marie is finally offered a plum assignment, shadowing the charismatic new socialist president of Burkina Faso, her handlers seem to think she won’t figure out that she is the bait in a honey trap. Nor do they consider that she remembers and understands what happened to Patrice Lumumba. This is indeed an American spy story, thrilling because it shifts the ground beneath your feet. Brava, both Turpin and Wilkinson. Listen to an Excerpt on AudioFile

Kobo Heaven, My Home JD Jackson needs the range of a grand piano to do justice to Attica Locke's East Texas, and his skills and appealing baritone have it covered. Locke's protagonist, Darren Matthews, is an African-American Texas Ranger with a rocky marriage, a drinking problem, and a penchant for doing bad things for good reasons. In his morally messy world, 9-year-old Levi King has disappeared among the haunted islands of Lake Caddo. This would tug Matthews's heartstrings harder if the child were not the race-baiting scion of Aryan Brotherhood royalty. Locke is protecting no one here, and Jackson makes these flawed, believable characters a pleasure to love or hate. Add some antebellum fantasy tourist trap fraudsters, and you have a distinctly uncozy puzzle for our time, beautifully performed. Listen to an Excerpt on Audiofile

Indiebound The Marylebone Drop The brevity of this elegant audiobook belies the size of its pleasures. It simultaneously manages to deliver just what we loved about le Carré and company—an insider's view of characters and events from the secret world of The Service—while doing a deadpan takeoff on Cold War spy novels. Here some old-timers are doing what they always did, but in a world that has moved on. The "drop" is a real but outmoded bit of tradecraft by chance observed by a similarly superannuated former "asset" who duly reports it to his barely functioning handler who doesn't really believe a drop happened—why would it? But it did. Gerard Doyle gives a performance of impeccable finesse, and the resulting listen is a gem. Listen to an Excerpt on Audiofile

P.I. Jackson Brodie is Back: Author Kate Atkinson & Narrator Jason Isaacs on BIG SKY:

