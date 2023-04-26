Save 20% and free shipping on $45+ with code MOM23

15 Vacation Thrillers in Time for Summer

By Mary Kay McBrayer

15 Vacation Thrillers in Time for SummerIf you’re like me, this last season of White Lotus left you thirsting for more vacation crime thrillers. Now that the weather’s opening up, and spring is blooming, we’re just a little way off from the high-traffic summer travel season. Until we can actually get away, here are fifteen vacation thrillers to escape into this spring. Let’s start off where they left off, in Italy, the best vacation spot for a mystery.

 

 

 

What to Read Next

If Barbie Was the Female Lead of a Suspense Book

If Barbie Was the Female Lead of a Suspense Book

The Inspiration Behind The Gothic Thriller Debut 'The Spite House'

The Inspiration Behind The Gothic Thriller Debut ‘The Spite House’

The New Dazzling Spy Thriller from Kathleen Kent_NovelSuspects

The New Dazzling Spy Thriller from Kathleen Kent

5 Mystery &Thriller Books Perfect for the Holidays

5 Mystery & Thriller Books Perfect for the Holidays

Death of A Green-Eyed Monster by M.C. Beaton

The Latest Hamish Macbeth Murder Mystery

Our Favorite Mystery & Thriller Debuts This Year

Our Favorite Mystery & Thriller Debuts This Year

 

Mary Kay McBrayer is the author of America’s First Female Serial Killer: Jane Toppan and the Making of a Monster. You can find her short works at Oxford American, Narratively, Mental Floss, and FANGORIA, among other publications. She co-hosts Everything Trying to Kill You, the comedy podcast that analyzes your favorite horror movies from the perspectives of women of color. Follow Mary Kay McBrayer on Instagram and Twitter, or check out her author site here.