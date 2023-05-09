8 Thrillers With Unique Settings

I love Lianne Moriarty’s style of writing, though Big Little Lies is my ultimate favorite. I’ve never seen the adaptations as I feel it would spoil the books for me.

Boutique health resort Tranquilium House is supposed to bring healing and transformation but it’s nine latest visitors may be about to find differently as they all arrive hoping to drop their personal baggage and experience 10 days of relief and hot stone massages.

But what is the resort’s eccentric director up to in her mission to rejuvenate them?

What I liked about this was the cast of characters, some of whom really got me in the feels. Always a winner with me, and that sums up why I love her books.