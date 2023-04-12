Free shipping off orders over $45

10 Atmospheric Mysteries & Thrillers

By Emily Hoang

Atmospheric Mysteries & ThrillersPart of what makes jump scares in movies frightening is the buildup beforehand. It’s the low music and slow close-up that helps build suspense. If you’re a fan of jump scares and the cathartic release afterward, these books may be a good starting point. Characters navigate around a multitude of personalities and to the deepest, darkest corners in order to find the truth. LA’s influencers. Nuns in New Orleans. Aspiring writers in a retreat. Everyone is playing a part in these thrillers and mysteries. It’ll take more than determination and persistence to uncover the truth.

 

 

What to Read Next

Historical Mysteries & Thrillers We're Reading This Year_NovelSuspects

Historical Mysteries & Thrillers We’re Reading This Year

Marvelous Mystery and Detective Stories

Marvelous Mystery and Detective Stories

13 Mysteries & Thrillers By Diverse Authors_NovelSuspects

13 Mysteries & Thrillers By Diverse Authors

If Barbie Was the Female Lead of a Suspense Book

If Barbie Was the Female Lead of a Suspense Book

TheOutfit2022

Catch Up on the Best Mystery and Thriller Movies of 2022

DarkAcademicThrillers_NS

The Underbelly of Dark Academia Thrillers

Emily Hoang is a writer and editor, who is obsessed with haunted houses, ghosts, and dreams. More info can be found on her website.

 