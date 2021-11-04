The Best Alex Cross Books Based on Amazon Reviews

Best-selling author James Patterson is at the top of his game with his 29-book Alex Cross series. Fear No Evil, the latest book in the Alex Cross series, is on sale this November. These James Patterson books follow Dr. Alex Cross, a forensic psychologist who works for the Washington D.C. police department and later the FBI. Patterson’s fast-paced, twisty crime thrillers are so good you might just end up reading the whole series from start to finish.

However, each novel contains its own mystery that can work as a standalone story as well. So if you want to read them out of order or just hit some of the highest-rated books in the series, you can absolutely do that and still enjoy every minute of it. But where to start? If you only read 10 books in this James Patterson series, make it these, the 10 highest rated Alex Cross books, based on Amazon reviews.

Deadly Cross Published at the end of 2020, Deadly Cross is the latest Alex Cross book to hit shelves, and it's also the highest-rated on Amazon. This book starts with a double homicide. One of the victims is Kay Willingham, a Georgetown socialite, philanthropist, and the ex-wife of the vice-president. Kay's death is shocking to the community and it makes headlines. But Dr. Alex Cross also feels personally affected by Kay's death. At one time, she'd been his patient. And maybe more. Now Alex Cross, with the help of FBI Special Agent Ned Mahoney, will travel to Alabama to look into Kay’s early years and the secrets of her past. Yes, Kay had plenty of enemies, but who would have wanted her dead?

Criss Cross Another one of the top-rated Alex Cross books on Amazon also happens to be one of James Patterson's latest releases. Criss Cross is the 27th novel in the series, published in 2019. Alex Cross and his partner John Sampson have just witnessed the execution of a killer they helped convict when they are called to another crime scene. A murderer is copycatting the killer they just saw executed. On top of the corpse is a note signed "M," and the note says, "You messed up big time, Dr. Cross." Did Cross and Sampson just allow an innocent man to be killed for a crime he didn't commit?

Cross Justice In the 23rd book in the Alex Cross series, Cross Justice, Alex Cross attempts to solve the most personal mystery of his life. After his cousin is accused of a horrible crime, Alex Cross returns to his hometown in North Caroline for the first time in decades. But in order to help clear his cousin's name, Alex will unearth a family secret that will call into question everything he thought he knew.

The People vs. Alex Cross In The People vs Alex Cross, a shocking New York Times bestseller from James Patterson, we see Alex Cross on trial. He's accused of gunning down followers of his nemesis Gary Soneji in cold blood. And while Alex knows he was acting in self-defense, he's unsure the jury will believe him. Even those closest to him are beginning to doubt his innocence. On top of that, his former partner Sampson comes to him with a new case that he needs help solving. Although Alex knows helping out on this case could cost him his career, he can't refuse.

Target: Alex Cross In Target: Alex Cross, Alex Cross and the rest of the country are stunned by the sudden death of the President of the United States. As a procession of mourners walk from Capitol Hill to the White House, a sniper targets the heart of Washington D.C. Who is this sniper, and is this just the beginning of an attack against the nation? Alex is tasked by the new President to lead the investigation.

Hope to Die Hope to Die shows readers what happens to Alex Cross when that which is most precious to him is ripped away. Villainous murderer Thierry Mulch has kidnapped Alex Cross's family—his wife, his grandmother, and his children. Now Alex is desperate, and he'll do anything to get his family back. But how much will have to be sacrificed?

Along Came a Spider The 1993 James Patterson novel Along Came A Spider is the story that started it all. This book introduces readers to Alex Cross, the Washington, D.C. detective with a Ph.D. in psychology. This is Alex's first run-in with the criminal mastermind Gary Soneji, but it won't be his last. Check out the book that launched the bestselling thriller series, and see why this novel is listed as one of PBS's "100 Great American Reads."

Kiss the Girls The second book in the Alex Cross series, Kiss the Girls, is a favorite among Amazon readers for its thrilling plot line about two killers following a disturbingly similar pattern. In Los Angeles, a reporter investigating a string of murders has been killed. Meanwhile, in Chapel Hill, North Carolina, a medical intern goes missing. The crimes have eerily similar patterns, but what does it mean? Are two killers on opposite sides of the country participating in some morbid competition with one another?

Cross Fire When two of Washington D.C.'s most corrupt politicians are assassinated, Alex Cross is called away from his wedding planning to investigate the crime in Cross Fire, James Patterson's 17th Alex Cross book. But while Alex Cross is busy investigating one murderer, another from Alex's past is back, and he's seeking revenge.

Alex Cross, Run In the 20th novel in the Alex Cross series, Alex Cross, Run, our protagonist is faced with chasing down three killers at the same time. All while dealing with problems at home as well. And while Alex is so focused on tracking three different killers and his personal issues, he's completely oblivious to the new threat that's tracking him.

Get the Best in Mystery and Thriller Delivered to Your Inbox Get the Best in Mystery and Thriller Delivered to Your Inbox Sign Up By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use