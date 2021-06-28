11 Mystery & Thriller Books For Young Readers

Alex Cross’s son Ali is an accomplished mystery-solver and #1 bestseller. A crime at a concert near his school sparks his newest investigation, and it gets dangerous fast. Sometimes it’s good to have a father in the detective business.

ALEX CROSS is a genius detective.

ALI CROSS is following in his father's footsteps.

When Ali sees a friend get hurt, he’s the best person to find out who did it. Even if he's only a kid.

After all, he’s Alex Cross's son. Solving crimes runs in the family.