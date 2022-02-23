New Mysteries & Thrillers Publishing This March

Renegade is the first book in a new series by Nancy Allen. Assistant DA Kate Stone has put all of her efforts into prosecuting Max James, a serial assaulter of women. It was a case she should have easily won, but all her efforts were dashed when a corrupt judge allowed the man to walk free. Kate is so furious that she confronts Max and punches him in the face, which gets her sent directly to anger management courses. When Kate attends her first meeting, she encounters a whole group of people who have all been failed by the justice system. Now their mission is to do whatever they can to right wrongs, even if it’s outside of the law.

Related: Read an Excerpt of Renegade by Nancy Allen