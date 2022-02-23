New Mysteries & Thrillers Publishing This March
As a whole, 2022 seems like it’s going to be an especially good year for mystery and thrillers. But March? March looks to be an especially good month if you’re an avid reader of thrillers, suspense, and mystery books. Here’s a look at fifteen mysteries and thrillers coming out in March that you won’t want to miss.
Run, Rose, Run
by James Patterson
by Dolly Parton
Dolly Parton and James Patterson’s highly anticipated mystery thriller is finally hitting shelves this March! Run Rose Run is the story of a young singer on the rise. She's also on the run, trying to leave behind a past that doesn’t seem to want to let her go.
Killer View
by Roy Johansen
Foreword by Iris Johansen
Private investigator Kendra Michaels was blind before a revolutionary surgical procedure gave her sight. Now Kendra uses her razor-sharp senses to solve crimes, and in Killer View, she teams up with her friend Jessie Mercado to solve a baffling case. Owen Blake is an incarceration consultant, and he’s searching for his missing partner. But Owen and his partner deal with white-collar criminals and drug kingpins, and their suspect list are long.
Lock the Doors
Vincent Ralph
Lock the Doors is a new twisty thriller about Tom who has just moved his family into their dream home. But it doesn’t take long for him to realize something is very wrong about their seemingly perfect home. Strange messages appear written on the wall. And there are locks on the bedroom doors… on the outside. Is their dream home about to turn into a nightmare?
Like a Sister
by Kellye Garrett
Like A Sister is an exciting new thriller for fans of Megan Miranda and Jessica Knoll. When Black reality TV star Desiree Pierce is found dead in a playground in the Bronx, the police and the media are quick to declare the death an overdose. But Desiree’s estranged half-sister Lena Scott knows that can’t be the case. Despite the fact that Lena hasn’t spoken to her half-sister in years, she becomes determined to discover what really happened to her.
Related: From Silver Screen Magic to Award-Winning Crime Fiction - An Interview with Kellye Garrett
The Match
by Harlan Coben
In Harlan Coben’s The Match, Wilde is a man who knows next to nothing about his true identity or of his family. All he knows is that he was discovered as a small child, living feral in the Ramapo Mountains of New Jersey. But when Wilde starts to look into his family history through DNA websites, something strange happens. He soon gets caught up in a secret online community and a serial killer who wants them all dead.
The Cartographers
Peng Shepherd
Peng Shepherd, the critically acclaimed author of The Book of M, is back with an imaginative speculative thriller. The Cartographers follows Nell Young, a cartographer who discovers a map that once belonged to her now-deceased father. But this is no ordinary map. This map will be the start of a wild adventure for Nell, and it contains deadly secrets as well as the truth about her family’s dark history.
Water's Edge
by Gregg Olsen
Water’s Edge by Gregg Olsen is the second novel in the Detective Megan Carpenter series. When the body of Leann Truitt is found in a secluded cove in Mystery Bay, Detective Megan Carpenter notices an unusual clue: a symbol scratched into a rock next to the dead body. Soon, Megan discovers a chilling link between Leann’s death and the unsolved cases of two other murder victims. All three were redheads, all were killed in the same way, all had the same symbol carved at the scene of the crime, and all had been pregnant.
The Book of Cold Cases
Simone St. James
The Book of Cold Cases is an exciting new thriller from bestselling author Simone St. James. Shea Collins runs a true crime website called The Book of Cold Cases. Beth Greer was accused and acquitted of murdering two men in 1977. When Shea asks Beth for an interview, she’s surprised when Beth ends up saying yes. But then Shea comes to Beth's mansion for an interview, and she immediately feels uneasy. First there are the items that seem to move around the house when she’s not looking. And then there’s the girl who appears to be staring at her from just outside the window.
Beat the Devils
by Josh Weiss
Josh Weiss’ Beat the Devils is a page-turner of a crime thriller set in an alternative version of the United States at the height of the red scare. When film director John Huston and journalist Walter Cronkite are found dead, LAPD detective Morris Baker is on the case. But much to his shock, Baker discovers a strange note clutched in the hand of one of the dead men. It says “beat the devils,” followed by a single name: Baker.
Renegade
by Nancy Allen
Renegade is the first book in a new series by Nancy Allen. Assistant DA Kate Stone has put all of her efforts into prosecuting Max James, a serial assaulter of women. It was a case she should have easily won, but all her efforts were dashed when a corrupt judge allowed the man to walk free. Kate is so furious that she confronts Max and punches him in the face, which gets her sent directly to anger management courses. When Kate attends her first meeting, she encounters a whole group of people who have all been failed by the justice system. Now their mission is to do whatever they can to right wrongs, even if it’s outside of the law.
The Recovery Agent
Janet Evanovich
New York Times bestselling author Jane Evanovich is back with the start of a new series and an exciting new heroine in the thriller novel The Recovery Agent. As a recovery agent, Gabriela Rose is hired to seek out lost treasures. If you’ve lost something, she can get it back. But what happens when Gabriela is tasked with a job that involves her own family? Inspired by an old family legend, Gabriela sets off for the jungles of Peru in pursuit of the Ring of Solomon and the lost treasure of Lima. But when family is involved, much more is at stake, especially when her ex-husband Rafer shows up.
The Old Woman with the Knife
Gu Byeong-mo
In Gu Byeong-mo’s The Old Woman With the Knife, Hornclaw is a sixty-five-year-old assassin who has had a successful career for many years, but now as she nears retirement, she’s starting to slip up. For her whole life, she’s done her best to keep others at an emotional distance for the sake of a career, but an injury has her growing close to a doctor and his family. Unfortunately for Hornclaw, emotions in her profession can be very dangerous.
Girl in Ice
Erica Ferencik
Girl on Ice is a harrowing new thriller set in the Arctic Circle. Val Chesterfield is a linguist trained in dead Nordic languages. Her twin brother Andy is a climate scientist stationed on a remote island off Greenland’s barren coast. When Val is told that Andy has died of an assumed suicide, having wandered unprotected into 50 degrees below zero weather, she suspects foul play. Then Andy’s fellow researcher Wyatt discovers a young girl frozen in the ice who thaws out alive. And she’s speaking a language no one understands. Except for Val.
The Night Shift
Alex Finlay
It all starts on New Year’s Eve, 1999 in The Night Shift by Alex Finlay. Right when everyone was preparing for the world to end in a Y2K disaster, four teenage girls are attacked at a Blockbuster Video in Linden, New Jersey. Only one girl survives, and the suspect flees. Fifteen years later, in the same town, four teenage employees working at an ice cream store are attacked, and once again only one makes it out alive. Both surviving victims recall the killer speaking only a few final words: “Goodnight, pretty girl.”
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
What to Read Next
Emily Martin has a PhD in English from the University of Southern Mississippi. She’s a contributing editor at Book Riot and blogs/podcasts at Book Squad Goals.