Literary Crime Fiction Novels With High-Stakes Adventures

By Emily Hoang

Literary Crime Fiction Novels With High-Stakes Adventures_NovelSuspectsWhat better way to start the spring season than with some of these literary crime fiction novels? While a serial killer awaits his execution, we learn about how he became who he is through the women in his life. A man keeps postponing his engagement because he can’t end his loveless arranged marriage. An M15 agent infiltrates a literary group and falls for the very man she’s supposed to keep an eye on. In these character-driven crime fiction books, you’ll get to experience a myriad of perspectives going through high-stakes adventures. So, before your next park day in the sun, grab one of these books to keep you company.

 

 

Bold, Must-Read Thrillers For Fans of Action-Packed Storytelling

Historical Mysteries & Thrillers We're Reading This Year

The Inspiration Behind The Gothic Thriller Debut 'The Spite House'

Emily Hoang is a writer and editor, who is obsessed with haunted houses, ghosts, and dreams. More info can be found on her website.

 